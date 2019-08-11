medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Prenatal Exposure to Air Pollution Linked to Behavioral Problems

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 8, 2019 at 6:44 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An association between air pollution and changes in the corpus callosum, a region of the brain associated with neurodevelopmental disorders has been discovered by scientists.
Prenatal Exposure to Air Pollution Linked to Behavioral Problems
Prenatal Exposure to Air Pollution Linked to Behavioral Problems

Neurodevelopmental disorders include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The study was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by "la Caixa". The study was carried out as a part of BREATHE, a project whose earlier findings suggest that air pollution has harmful effects on cognitive functions in schoolchildren and is also associated with functional changes in the brain.

Show Full Article


In the new study, researchers examined the relationship between prenatal exposure to particulate matter (PM2.5) in urban air and the size of the corpus callosum in children. A total of 186 children from 40 schools in Barcelona were included in the study. The amount of PM2.5 particulate matter that each mother and child were exposed to was calculated using data from the European Study of Cohorts for Air Pollution Effects (ESCAPE) and the residence history of each child. Information about the children's brain anatomy was obtained through magnetic resonance imaging and behavioural data were collected using questionnaires completed by parents and teachers.

The article was published in Environmental Research. Marion Mortamais, the lead author of the study, explained that the researchers chose to focus on exposure during pregnancy "because brain structures are forming during this period, and because damage caused by exposure to high levels of pollution can be permanent". Jesús Pujol, the research director of the Hospital del Mar Magnetic Resonance Unit and researcher at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM) who carried out the magnetic resonance imaging studies, commented: "Knowing what brain damage occurs during the prenatal stage could be very useful in predicting and treating behavioural problems that are often diagnosed later in childhood."

The findings show that prenatal exposure to particulate matter, especially during the last trimester of pregnancy, can induce structural changes in the corpus callosum in children between the ages of 8 and 12 years. Specifically, an increase of 7 μg/m3 in PM2.5 level was associated with a nearly 5% decrease in the mean volume of the corpus callosum.

"Our findings are cause for concern for various reasons," commented Jordi Sunyer, leader of the study and head of the Childhood and Environment Programme at ISGlobal. "First, in the cases of chronic prenatal exposure we studied, the PM2.5 levels were below the limit value of 25 μg/m3 established by the European Union. Second, reduced volume of the corpus callosum is a common characteristic of ADHD and ASD, although it is not an alteration specific to these disorders. Finally, children with a 5% reduction in corpus callosum volume showed higher levels of hyperactivity."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Quiz on ADHD

Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a "neurobehavioral developmental disorder". To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...

Quiz on Autism

It is difficult to distinguish between the myths and facts where autism is concerned. Test your knowledge on the facts of autism with this ...

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Child Behavior Disorders

Behavioral problems occur in children for various reasons including stress, abuse or inconsistent parenting. They must not be mistaken for misbehavior which children are prone to from time to time.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

More News on:

Pregnancy and Antenatal CarePollutionAir PollutionChild Behavior DisordersBreathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney FailureNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Kidney Stones during Pregnancy

Universal Diet Too Costly for 1.6 Billion People: Study

Stomach / Intestinal / Abdominal Tuberculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive