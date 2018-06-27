medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Prenatal Exposure to Air Pollution Does Not Increase ADHD Symptoms

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 27, 2018 at 2:07 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

No link between exposure to air pollution during pregnancy and increased risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder symptoms, stated Joan Forns, lead author of the study.
Prenatal Exposure to Air Pollution Does Not Increase ADHD Symptoms
Prenatal Exposure to Air Pollution Does Not Increase ADHD Symptoms

This was the conclusion of a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Banking Foundation. The study included data on nearly 30,000 children from seven European countries.

With a worldwide prevalence of 5%, ADHD is the most common childhood behavioural disorder. ADHD is characterized by a pattern of inattention, hyperactivity and/or impulsivity that is atypical for the child's age. These symptoms can interfere with development and have been associated with academic problems in school-aged children as well as an increased risk of problems with addiction or risky behaviours.

Recent studies have concluded that prenatal exposure to air pollution could affect brain development in children, but the evidence on the effects of air pollution on ADHD symptoms is limited.

The new study, published in the journal Epidemiology, forms part of the European Study of Cohorts for Air Pollution Effects (ESCAPE). It included 30,000 children between 3 and 10 years of age from eight birth cohorts in Germany, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain (the latter consisting of four sub-cohorts from the INMA project in Gipuzkoa, Granada, Sabadell and Valencia). The study estimated exposures to nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) throughout pregnancy at each participant's home address. ADHD symptoms were assessed using various questionnaires completed by parents and/or teachers.

"Given the conclusions of this study and the inconsistent findings of previous studies, we hypothesise that exposure to air pollution might not increase the risk of ADHD in children in the general population," explained ISGlobal researcher Mōnica Guxens, who coordinated the study. "However, we believe that exposure to air pollution could have harmful effects on neuropsychological development, especially in genetically susceptible children."

It has been shown that ADHD is the result of complex interactions between genetic background (heritability is approximately 75%), environmental factors and social determinants. "We will continue to study the role of air pollution in order to rule out its association with childhood ADHD and improve our understanding of what causes this disorder," said Guxens.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Air Pollution During Pregnancy - Risk of Birth Defects

Air Pollution During Pregnancy - Risk of Birth Defects

Exposure to air pollution just before or after conception raises the risk of birth defects, such as cleft lip or palate or abnormal hearts.

Quiz on ADHD

Quiz on ADHD

Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a "neurobehavioral developmental disorder". To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Are you pregnant? Use Medindia's simple and useful calculator to find out whether you are pregnant or not.

Quiz on Pollution

Quiz on Pollution

Pollution not only has an adverse effect on the earth, it also affects all living beings. Test your knowledge regarding the health effects of pollution by taking this quiz. ...

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4  7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

More News on:

Dyslexia Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Bullying at School - Tips For Schools Pregnancy and Antenatal Care ADHD Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities Pollution Air Pollution Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...