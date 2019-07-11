medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Premature Infants with Lung Disease Had More Stem Cells at Birth

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 7, 2019 at 5:42 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Preterm babies with a severe chronic lung disease named bronchopulmonary dysplasia has more stem cells at birth, according to a large-scale clinical study done to characterize stem cells from the umbilical cord blood and tissues of these babies.
Premature Infants with Lung Disease Had More Stem Cells at Birth
Premature Infants with Lung Disease Had More Stem Cells at Birth

They also found that a growth factor (G-CSF), which is responsible for stem cell migration and differentiation, is decreased in these infants. Based on these results, researchers speculate that the increase in cord stem cells might play an early role in the development of bronchopulmonary dysplasia, which is usually diagnosed when the infant is 2-3 months old.

Show Full Article


Their findings, published in the Frontiers in Pediatrics, also add to the identification of disease risk factors, as well as contribute to the research into cell-based therapies for prevention and management of bronchopulmonary dysplasia.

"We want to be able to use stem cell therapies to regenerate the damaged and underdeveloped lungs of premature infants with bronchopulmonary dysplasia," says senior author Karen Mestan, MD, MSCI, neonatologist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"Our characterization of cord stem cells in these infants is a big step toward development of stem cell therapies to manage and possibly prevent this challenging disease."

About 10,000 babies a year develop bronchopulmonary dysplasia. Premature infants, and especially those born more than 10 weeks preterm and weigh less than two pounds, are at highest risk. However, there are no clear predictors of this disease.

To study the stem cell differences between premature infants who develop bronchopulmonary dysplasia and those who do not, Dr. Mestan and colleagues collected cord blood and tissue from 200 preemies of different gestational ages. They measured the percentage of hematopoietic stem cells (those circulating in blood) and mesenchymal stem cells (those derived from umbilical cord tissue). They also evaluated biochemical factors in cord blood plasma.

"We need more research to understand why premature infants who later are diagnosed with bronchopulmonary dysplasia are born with more hematopoietic and mesenchymal stem cells," says Dr. Mestan. "Their stem cells might not be functioning properly, or maybe they are not mobilized effectively to differentiate into healthy blood or tissue cells."

Clinically, the increase in cord stem cells, if validated by more studies, might be one of the risk factors for bronchopulmonary dysplasia.

"As we get better at predicting this disease and have more tools to intervene, we'll be able to individualize management of preemies and deliver the right treatment at the right time to improve outcomes," says Dr. Mestan.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease

Bernie Mac the comedian died of complications arising from Sarcoidosis, a little known immune system disorder.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord BloodStem Cells - FundamentalsParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentGenetics and Stem CellsSarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck diseaseAsbestosisPneumoconiosisSilicosisBone Marrow TransplantationTissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

What's New on Medindia

Stomach / Intestinal / Abdominal Tuberculosis

Types of Physiotherapy

Filariasis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive