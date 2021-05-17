Premature Boys are More Vulnerable to Ageing

Boys born with very low birth weights compared to girls experience faster ageing process that indicates stress early in life can affect health decades later.



Researchers from McMaster University following ELBW babies since 1977 at McMaster and Hamilton Health Sciences published the study in the journal Pediatrics recently.

‘Extremely low birth weight (ELBW) men accelerate aging in the order of four and a half years.’





The research specifies that premature boys' handling of physiological stress before birth, and in the hospital neonatal intensive care unit after they are born fasten the degree of growth rate at 4.6 years than normal children.



These finding highlights to advise the ELBW men and promote healthy aging to lessen their health risk during entire lifespan.







The study also looked at the genes of 45 of those who were ELBW babies along with 47 who were normal birth weight when they were age 30 to 35 Using an epigenetic clock to compare their biological age, controlling for chronic health problems and sensory impairments.