by Dr Jayashree on  May 17, 2021 at 11:42 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Premature Boys are More Vulnerable to Ageing
Boys born with very low birth weights compared to girls experience faster ageing process that indicates stress early in life can affect health decades later.

Researchers from McMaster University following ELBW babies since 1977 at McMaster and Hamilton Health Sciences published the study in the journal Pediatrics recently.

The study also looked at the genes of 45 of those who were ELBW babies along with 47 who were normal birth weight when they were age 30 to 35 Using an epigenetic clock to compare their biological age, controlling for chronic health problems and sensory impairments.


"Although it is unclear why accelerated biological aging is seen in the ELBW men, this suggests that prenatal exposures play an important role in aging," said Ryan Van Lieshout, first author of the study, physician and associate professor of psychiatry and behavioural neurosciences at McMaster's Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine.

The research specifies that premature boys' handling of physiological stress before birth, and in the hospital neonatal intensive care unit after they are born fasten the degree of growth rate at 4.6 years than normal children.

These finding highlights to advise the ELBW men and promote healthy aging to lessen their health risk during entire lifespan.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies
Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.
READ MORE
Mother’s Milk may Protect Premature Babies from Sepsis
Does breastfeeding prevent your preterm baby from sepsis? Yes, mother's milk may protect premature babies (preemies) from developing sepsis, suggests a new study.
READ MORE
Premature Babies can Catch Up on Their Immune Systems: Study
Babies born before 32 weeks' gestation (premature babies) can rapidly acquire some adult immune functions after birth, equal to that achieved by infants born at term.
READ MORE
Highly Premature Babies Benefit Most from Corticosteroids Before Birth
Very premature babies, those born at 23 weeks of gestation, seem to benefit the most from antenatal corticosteroids.
READ MORE
Ageing and Sleep
Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.
READ MORE
Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine
Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the process.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Anti-ageing and Benefits of Red WineAgeing and SleepAgeingNeck Cracking