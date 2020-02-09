by Iswarya on  September 2, 2020 at 12:36 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pregnant Women with COVID-19 More Likely Require Intensive Care
Pregnant and recently pregnant women with COVID-19 are less likely to report fever and muscle pain symptoms, but are more likely to need admission to an intensive care unit and ventilation, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal The BMJ today.

They are also more likely to experience preterm birth, and their newborns are more likely to be admitted to a neonatal unit.

Empowering Better Health

Being older, overweight, and having pre-existing medical conditions such as hypertension and diabetes also seem to increase the risk of having severe COVID-19 in these women, the findings show.


Pregnant women are thought to be a high-risk group for COVID-19 infection, and there are concerns about potential adverse effects of the virus on both mother and baby. But published reviews on COVID-19 in pregnancy quickly become outdated as new evidence emerges.

So an international team of researchers began a systematic living review to compare the clinical features, risk factors, and outcomes of COVID-19 in pregnant and recently pregnant women with non-pregnant women of similar age.

Living systematic reviews are useful in fast-moving research areas such as COVID-19 because they can be updated regularly as new information becomes available.

Their findings are based on 77 studies reporting rates, clinical features (symptoms, laboratory and x-ray findings), risk factors, and outcomes for 11,432 pregnant and recently pregnant women admitted to hospital and diagnosed as having suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

The studies were designed differently and were of varying quality, but the researchers were able to allow for that in their analysis.

Compared with non-pregnant women of reproductive age, they found that pregnant and recently pregnant women with COVID-19 were less likely to report symptoms of fever and muscle pain (myalgia), but were more likely to need admission to an intensive care unit and need ventilation.

The odds of giving birth prematurely was also higher in pregnant and recently pregnant women with COVID-19 compared to those without the disease.

A quarter of all babies born to mothers with COVID-19 were admitted to a neonatal unit and were at increased risk of admission than those born to mothers without the disease. However, stillbirth and newborn death rates were low.

The researchers point to some study limitations that may have affected their results, including differences in study size, design, and definitions of symptoms, tests, and outcomes. However, strengths include the large sample size and robust search methods to minimize the risk of missing studies and duplicate data.

As such, they say healthcare professionals should be aware that pregnant women with COVID-19 might need access to intensive care and specialist baby care facilities.

What's more, mothers with pre-existing comorbidities will need to be considered as a high-risk group for COVID-19, along with those who are obese and of older age, they add.

Finally, they say their systematic living review will produce a strong evidence base for living guidelines on COVID-19 and pregnancy and will enable rapid updates as new data emerge.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.
READ MORE
Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy
Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?
READ MORE
Back Pain during Pregnancy
Backache during pregnancy is common, but must not be ignored. Simple management techniques can help to ease back pain.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.
READ MORE
Nocturnal Leg Cramps
Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at night.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Stress and Miscarriage
New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? Read on to know more!
READ MORE
The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Breech Presentation and DeliveryPregnancy and ComplicationsAnemia in PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyDiet for Anemia in PregnancyThe Magic Feeling of Being A MotherNocturnal Leg CrampsStress and MiscarriageCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake