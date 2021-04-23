Pregnant Women can Get Admission Without Covid Report

The district magistrate's order now says that a reserve area for pregnant women needs to be created in all hospitals and patients need to be attended immediately.
‘Pregnant women can be admitted to the hospital first and then follow Covid-19 protocol. After testing, the hospital can carry out the necessary medical aid.’
It said that failing to admit pregnant women will attract legal action under pandemic act.
Source: IANS