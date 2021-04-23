by Hannah Joy on  April 23, 2021 at 10:35 AM Coronavirus News
Pregnant Women can Get Admission Without Covid Report
Pregnant women can now be admitted in hospitals and given medical care without waiting for the mandatory Covid report, said the Lucknow District Magistrate Roshan Jacob.

The order from the district magistrate came after reports that pregnant women were being made to wait outside hospitals and on stretchers and in ambulances in the absence of the Covid report.

The district magistrate's order now says that a reserve area for pregnant women needs to be created in all hospitals and patients need to be attended immediately.


Once admitted, the hospital can follow Covid protocol, get the patient tested and initiate necessary medical aid.

It said that failing to admit pregnant women will attract legal action under pandemic act.



Source: IANS

