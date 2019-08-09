medindia

Pregnant Women Can Fight The Adverse Effects Of Stress Through 'Resilience'

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 8, 2019 at 9:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pregnant women can deal effectively with adversity and stress, protecting themselves from the harmful health effects of stress through natural resilience.
Pregnant Women Can Fight The Adverse Effects Of Stress Through 'Resilience'
Pregnant Women Can Fight The Adverse Effects Of Stress Through 'Resilience'

Previous studies have found that pregnancy is a crucial period during which exposure to stress can negatively affect the health of both mother and baby. Stress has been linked to a range of adverse consequences, including premature birth or postpartum depression.

Show Full Article


Researchers from the University of Granada (UGR)--from the Mind, Brain, and Behaviour Research Centre (CIMCYC) and the Faculty of Psychology--have analyzed for the first time the protective role of resilience during pregnancy. They studied the psychological state of the mother and measured the levels of cortisol in her hair--a novel approach that enables an objective analysis of the amount of cortisol, the stress hormone, secreted by the woman in recent months.

A study among 151 pregnant women

In this study, 151 pregnant women were assessed, both in the third trimester and following childbirth, on the basis of psychological variables related to pregnancy stress and also hair cortisol concentrations.

When comparing pregnant women with a high level of resilience to those with a low level of resilience, the researchers found that the more resilient participants perceived themselves to be less stressed, had fewer pregnancy-related concerns, and experienced greater general psychological wellbeing overall. After childbirth, they also presented fewer symptoms of postpartum depression. The cortisol hormone tests demonstrated that the more resilient pregnant women also had lower levels of the stress hormone.

Based on these results, the researchers concluded that resilience exerts a clear protective role against the negative effects of stress, both psychological and biological--an effect that can occur during pregnancy and also after the birth.

Significantly, as these are the first-ever data on the protective role of resilience in pregnancy, the results raise questions about its potential protective role in the health of the baby. This calls for further research on this phenomenon. Studies on the effectiveness of training programs designed to provide pregnant women with stress-management skills are also needed, to help improve the health of both the pregnant woman and her baby.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Nutritious food, rest, exercise and massage are vital for expectant women.

Toxoplasmosis

Brief overview of a common disease called Toxoplasmosis and its risks in human population

Top 10 Benefits of Exercise During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a period marked with anxieties, worries and unanswered questions. Exercising during pregnancy is not only healthy, it can also be fun and rewarding.

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at night.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Breech Presentation and Delivery Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy 

What's New on Medindia

Vaping - Related Deaths on the Rise in United States

Home Remedies For Weight Loss

Global Efforts Needed to Control Rising Incidence of Dementia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive