About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Pregnancy Reduces the Risk of Breast Cancer: Notion Reinforced

by Karishma Abhishek on December 8, 2021 at 7:43 AM
Font : A-A+

Pregnancy Reduces the Risk of Breast Cancer: Notion Reinforced

Breast cells are found to invite immune system reinforcements called Natural Killer T (NKT) cells after pregnancy to inhibit the formation of the tumors, as per a study at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) published in Cell Reports.

This reinforces the notion why pregnancy is linked with reduced risk of breast cancer.

Advertisement


NKT cells are a type of unique immune cells that participate in both basic types of immunity responses—innate response (attack any foreign molecule when encountered) and adaptive response (immune response on calls).

Link between Pregnancy and Brest Cancer

In post-pregnancy, "there is an increase in this specific [NKT] cell type, and only in the mammary gland. We don't see the expansion everywhere else in the body, even though NKT cells are present everywhere else in the body," says CSHL graduate student Amritha Varshini Hanasoge Somasundara.
Advertisement

Further to validate the results, the team found that in mice after pregnancy, the breast epithelial cells (which line lactation ducts) produce a specific protein called CD1d, without which there was no increase in NKT cells.

Moreover, absence of NKT cells led to the cancerous formation of the epithelial cells. Hence, the team affirmed that CD1d molecules were responsible for inviting in the NKT cells for further monitoring the epithelial cells in the breast tissue for tumors after pregnancy.

The team is now further set to explore the results in humans.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Test Predicts If Impulsivity is Pathological: Study
Scientists Uncover the Link Between Autism and Gut >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Mastitis Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Pregnancy and Antenatal Care 

Recommended Reading
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle ...
Pregnancy
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd ......
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late ......
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They ...
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions....
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of ...
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind...
Home Pregnancy Test
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts ...
Mastitis
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the ...
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the ...
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregn...
Trimester of pregnancy
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close