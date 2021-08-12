Pregnancy Reduces the Risk of Breast Cancer: Notion Reinforced

Advertisement

In post-pregnancy,says CSHL graduate student Amritha Varshini Hanasoge Somasundara.Further to validate the results, the team found that in mice after pregnancy, the breast epithelial cells (which line lactation ducts) produce a specific protein called, without which there was no increase in NKT cells.Moreover,Hence, the team affirmed thatfor further monitoring the epithelial cells in the breast tissue for tumors after pregnancy.The team is now further set to explore the results in humans.Source: Medindia