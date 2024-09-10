About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pregnancy Hypertension: A Hidden Risk for Heart Disease During Menopause

by Swethapriya Sampath on Sep 10 2024 3:45 PM

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of mortality in women. Pregnancy-related hypertension increases the chance of many adverse health risks later in life, such as uncomfortable menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, dementia, problems with kidneys, and stroke.
According to a recent study, it could result in cardiovascular disease during menopause (1 Trusted Source
Some Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes May Increase Risk of Heart Disease Later in Life

Go to source). The study's findings will be presented at The Menopause Society's 2024 Annual Meeting, which will be held in Chicago from September 10–14.

Researchers wanted to evaluate the relationship between cardiovascular outcomes in postmenopausal women and self-reported history of preeclampsia or eclampsia, prenatal hypertension, and gestational diabetes comprising nearly 400 women with a mean age of 81.6 years.

How Pregnancy Issues Affect Heart Health in Older Women

What they found is that a self-reported history of gestational hypertension was associated with cardiovascular disease. Women with preeclampsia or all three adverse pregnancy outcomes also had a numerically higher prevalence of heart disease, but it did not meet the standards of statistical significance. No association was found between gestational diabetes and heart disease.

“Future research based on a larger sample size is needed to better understand the role adverse pregnancy outcomes may have in cardiovascular disease development and risk stratification,” says Marie Tan, lead author from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia.

More detailed results will be discussed at the 2024 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society as part of the presentation entitled “The association between adverse pregnancy outcomes and cardiovascular disease in menopausal women: results from a cross-sectional analysis.”

says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society. “Although future research is still needed, studies like this are important and remind us to thoroughly discuss a patient’s health history, including any complications or adverse outcomes during pregnancy.”

Reference:
  1. Some Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes May Increase Risk of Heart Disease Later in Life - (https:menopause.org/press-releases/some-adverse-pregnancy-outcomes-may-increase-risk-of-heart-disease-later-in-life)


Source-Eurekalert
Pre-eclampsia or Pregnancy Induced Hypertension Escalates Aging
Pre-eclampsia or Pregnancy Induced Hypertension Escalates Aging
Pre-eclamptic women experience an accelerated aging process that makes them more vulnerable to pregnancy complications and age-related disorders.

