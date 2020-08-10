by Iswarya on  October 8, 2020 at 9:33 AM Women Health News
Pregnancy Complications Increase Risk of Heart Disease, Stroke in Later Life
Pregnancy complications like pre-eclampsia, diabetes in pregnancy (gestational diabetes), miscarriage, and pre-term birth can increase heart disease risk in later life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal The BMJ.

Several other factors linked to fertility and pregnancy also appear to be associated with subsequent heart disease, say the researchers, including starting periods early, polycystic ovary syndrome, early menopause, and use of combined oral contraceptives.

However, a longer length of breastfeeding was linked to a decreased risk of heart disease.


Previous research has suggested that risk factors distinct to women may be linked to heart disease and stroke, but clarity on the evidence's quality is lacking.

So a research team in the UK searched relevant research databases for published systematic reviews that examined links between reproductive factors in women of reproductive age and their consequent risk of heart disease.

A total of 32 reviews were included, assessing multiple risk factors over an average follow-up period of 7-10 years.

The researchers found that various factors, including early menarche, polycystic ovary syndrome, miscarriage, use of combined oral contraceptives, stillbirth, pre-eclampsia, diabetes during pregnancy, pre-term birth, low birth weight, and early menopause can increase twofold risk of cardiovascular outcomes.

Possible explanations for these associations include genetics, family medical history, weight, high blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, and chemical imbalances from the use of hormonal contraceptives.

However, no association was found between heart disease outcomes and the current use of non-oral hormonal contraceptive agents, progesterone-only contraceptives, or fertility treatment.

Nevertheless, the study suggests that women's reproductive profile can assess their future risk of heart disease.

The study provides clarity on the quality of the evidence. It gives suggestions that could be incorporated into guidelines, including reproductive risk factors, as part of the risk assessment for heart disease.

Source: Medindia

