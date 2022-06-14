Predicting Infertility in Women Through Artificial Intelligence

A woman's risk of suffering one of the most common types of pregnancy loss can be predicted based on a specialized analysis of her genetic makeup, according to a Rutgers study.
Reporting in the journal Human Genetics, researchers describe a technique combining genomic sequencing with machine-learning methods to predict the possibility a woman will undergo a miscarriage because of egg aneuploidy (a term describing a human egg with an abnormal number of chromosomes).
Finding The Genetic Reason Behind Female InfertilityInfertility is a major reproductive health issue that affects about 12 percent of women of reproductive age in the U.S.. Aneuploidy in human eggs accounts for a significant proportion of infertility, causing early miscarriage and in vitro fertilization (IVF) failure.
Recent studies have shown that genes predispose certain women to aneuploidy, but the exact genetic causes of aneuploid egg production have remained unclear.
Based on this, researchers showed that the risk of embryonic aneuploidy in female IVF patients can be predicted with high accuracy with the patients' genomic data. They also have identified several potential aneuploidy risk genes.
Genomic Information Has A Better Sense Of How To Approach Infertility TreatmentResearchers were able to examine genetic samples of patients using a technique called "whole exome sequencing," which allows researchers to home in on the protein-coding sections of the vast human genome.
Then they created software using machine learning, an aspect of artificial intelligence in which programs can learn and make predictions without following specific instructions. To do so, the researchers developed algorithms and statistical models that analyzed and drew inferences from patterns in the genetic data.
As a result, the scientists were able to create a specific risk score based on a woman's genome. The scientists also identified three genes - MCM5, FGGY, and DDX60L - that, when mutated, are highly associated with a risk of producing eggs with aneuploidy.
While age is a predictive factor for aneuploidy, it is not a highly accurate gauge because aneuploidy rates within individuals of the same age can vary dramatically. Identifying genetic variations with more predictive power arms women and their treating clinicians with better information.
