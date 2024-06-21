Pre-Surgery Chemotherapy Benefits Pancreatic Cancer Patients

Pancreatic cancer patients who underwent chemotherapy both before and after surgery had longer survival rates compared to those who received chemotherapy only after surgery (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Pathological Complete Response in Patients With Resected Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma After Preoperative Chemotherapy
Go to source). The study, published in JAMA Oncology, included patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), which accounts for 90% of pancreatic cancers. An aggressive cancer with a high mortality rate, PDAC is predicted to become the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. by 2030.
Evaluation of Modified FOLFIRINOX in a Phase II Trial for Pancreatic CancerThe single-arm (only one treatment type or regimen) Phase II trial evaluated a modified form of the chemotherapy treatment FOLFIRINOX (a combination treatment consisting of leucovorin calcium, fluorouracil, irinotecan hydrochloride, and oxaliplatin approved in 2011 as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer).
Patients in the trial received six cycles of the modified FOLFIRINOX before surgery, followed by an additional six cycles of the chemotherapy treatment after surgery. The modified regimen consisted of slightly lower doses of FOLFIRINOX to improve tolerability, which was previously shown in a 2016 publication not to impact outcomes negatively.
Of the 46 patients who started the modified treatment, 37 completed all six cycles of chemotherapy before surgery and 27 had successful tumor removal operations. For all enrolled patients, the 12-month progression-free survival rate — meaning the disease did not worsen — was 67%, indicating significant progress in controlling the disease. Furthermore, 59% of all patients lived at least two years after completing the full chemotherapy treatment plan and surgery.
The study was the first of its kind for patients with PDAC when senior author and YCC member Dr. Jill Lacy started it in 2014. The study goal had been a 12-month progression-free survival rate of at least 50% of patients.
The study used advanced techniques to monitor the progress of treatment, including analyzing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and using the cancer biomarker keratin 17 to help predict outcomes. For example, patients with detectable ctDNA four weeks post-surgery had significantly worse progression-free survival than those who had no detectable ctDNA.
“I think even though there have been changes in standard of care for patients with this aggressive pancreatic cancer type, we have here very promising data to justify a larger study,” said Cecchini.
