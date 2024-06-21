About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Pre-Surgery Chemotherapy Benefits Pancreatic Cancer Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 21 2024 1:26 AM

Pre-Surgery Chemotherapy Benefits Pancreatic Cancer Patients
Pancreatic cancer patients who underwent chemotherapy both before and after surgery had longer survival rates compared to those who received chemotherapy only after surgery (1 Trusted Source
Pathological Complete Response in Patients With Resected Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma After Preoperative Chemotherapy

Go to source).
The study, published in JAMA Oncology, included patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), which accounts for 90% of pancreatic cancers. An aggressive cancer with a high mortality rate, PDAC is predicted to become the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. by 2030.

Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
The findings, say the researchers, are encouraging for the 15 to 20% of pancreatic cancer patients whose tumors are operable.

Evaluation of Modified FOLFIRINOX in a Phase II Trial for Pancreatic Cancer

The single-arm (only one treatment type or regimen) Phase II trial evaluated a modified form of the chemotherapy treatment FOLFIRINOX (a combination treatment consisting of leucovorin calcium, fluorouracil, irinotecan hydrochloride, and oxaliplatin approved in 2011 as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer).

Patients in the trial received six cycles of the modified FOLFIRINOX before surgery, followed by an additional six cycles of the chemotherapy treatment after surgery. The modified regimen consisted of slightly lower doses of FOLFIRINOX to improve tolerability, which was previously shown in a 2016 publication not to impact outcomes negatively.

Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer
Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage and can be fatal. Test your knowledge on pancreatic cancer by taking this ...
Of the 46 patients who started the modified treatment, 37 completed all six cycles of chemotherapy before surgery and 27 had successful tumor removal operations. For all enrolled patients, the 12-month progression-free survival rate — meaning the disease did not worsen — was 67%, indicating significant progress in controlling the disease. Furthermore, 59% of all patients lived at least two years after completing the full chemotherapy treatment plan and surgery.

The study was the first of its kind for patients with PDAC when senior author and YCC member Dr. Jill Lacy started it in 2014. The study goal had been a 12-month progression-free survival rate of at least 50% of patients.

Advertisement
Statins Show Potential in Preventing Pancreatic Cancer
Statins Show Potential in Preventing Pancreatic Cancer
Statins, primarily used for cholesterol management, show promise in preventing pancreatic cancer by reducing chronic inflammation
“When the study launched, even with operable pancreatic cancers, 90% of patients were still relapsing and dying from their cancer eventually,” said Dr. Michael Cecchini, the first author of the study and the co-director of the colorectal program at the Center for Gastrointestinal Cancers at Smilow Cancer Hospital and YCC. “We sought to move chemotherapy up in their treatment regimen and give it before surgery to see if we could improve the outcome for our patients.”

The study used advanced techniques to monitor the progress of treatment, including analyzing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and using the cancer biomarker keratin 17 to help predict outcomes. For example, patients with detectable ctDNA four weeks post-surgery had significantly worse progression-free survival than those who had no detectable ctDNA.

Advertisement
US FDA Grants Orphan Drug Status to SRI’s TALL® for Pancreatic Cancer
US FDA Grants Orphan Drug Status to SRI’s TALL® for Pancreatic Cancer
The US FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation to SRI’s TALL® for treatment of pancreatic cancer, increasing benefits of immunotherapy.
Cecchini said larger randomized clinical trials are needed to continue to investigate the role of FOLFIRINOX before surgery for patients with operable PDAC.

“I think even though there have been changes in standard of care for patients with this aggressive pancreatic cancer type, we have here very promising data to justify a larger study,” said Cecchini.

Reference:
  1. Pathological Complete Response in Patients With Resected Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma After Preoperative Chemotherapy - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2820095)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement