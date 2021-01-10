About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Pre-Eclampsia Might be Prevented With Low-dose Aspirin

by Karishma Abhishek on October 1, 2021 at 9:28 AM
Font : A-A+

Pre-Eclampsia Might be Prevented With Low-dose Aspirin

Individuals at high risk for pre-eclampsia may benefit with the use of low-dose aspirin after 12 weeks of gestation as per The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), published in the journal Jama Network.

The dose of 81mg/d of aspirin may thereby act as a preventive medication for pre-eclampsia among these high risk individuals.

Advertisement


Pre-Eclampsia is one of the most serious pregnancy complications that is characterized by a high blood pressure, protein in the urine, and leg swelling (signs of kidney damage). It can be dangerous to both mother's and infant's life as it may result in seizure during pregnancy (Eclampsia).

Pre-Eclampsia and Aspirin Use

Pre-Eclampsia generally ensues after 20 weeks of pregnancy and adds to maternal and infant morbidity and mortality. It affects around 4% of pregnancies in the United States and is the cause for 6% of preterm births and 19% of medically indicated preterm births in the US.
Advertisement

The USPSTF enforces routine recommendations concerning the preventive care services for pre-eclampsia. With consistency to its 2014 recommendation, it has now strengthened its motive by demonstrating reduced risks of perinatal death with low-dose aspirin use through a systematic review.

Hence, USPSTF reinforces the use of daily low-dose aspirin for reducing the risk for pre-eclampsia, small for gestational age/intrauterine growth restriction, preterm birth, and perinatal mortality in pregnant women with high risk for pre-eclampsia.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Possible Reason for the Failure of Immunotherapy in Glioblas...
Alzheimer's Disease - Vitamin B12 Link Decoded >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Noom Diet
Noom Diet
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Eclampsia Pre Eclampsia Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Pregnancy and Complications Anticoagulants Healthy Living Reye’s Syndrome Colon Polyps HELLP Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Pre Eclampsia
Pre Eclampsia
In pre eclampsia a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and proteinuria during pregnancy....
Eclampsia
Eclampsia
Eclampsia is convulsions during pregnancy that are not related to a pre-existing brain condition....
Increased Pre-eclampsia Risk in COVID-19 Affected Pregnant Women
Increased Pre-eclampsia Risk in COVID-19 Affected Pregnant Women
Besides serving as a receptor for COVID-19, ACE2 also plays a key role in increasing pre-eclampsia ....
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the ...
Anticoagulants
Anticoagulants
Anticoagulants prevent the clotting of blood in our body. They are administered orally or via ......
Chemotherapy
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cy...
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body....
Colon Polyps
Colon Polyps
A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In gen...
HELLP Syndrome
HELLP Syndrome
HELLP syndrome is a rare but serious complication that affects pregnant women. If detected on time, ...
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregn...
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close