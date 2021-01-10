Pre-Eclampsia Might be Prevented With Low-dose Aspirin

Individuals at high risk for pre-eclampsia may benefit with the use of low-dose aspirin after 12 weeks of gestation as per The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), published in the journal Jama Network.
The dose of 81mg/d of aspirin may thereby act as a preventive medication for pre-eclampsia among these high risk individuals.
Pre-Eclampsia is one of the most serious pregnancy complications that is characterized by a high blood pressure, protein in the urine, and leg swelling (signs of kidney damage). It can be dangerous to both mother's and infant's life as it may result in seizure during pregnancy (Eclampsia).
Pre-Eclampsia generally ensues after 20 weeks of pregnancy and adds to maternal and infant morbidity and mortality. It affects around 4% of pregnancies in the United States and is the cause for 6% of preterm births and 19% of medically indicated preterm births in the US.
The USPSTF enforces routine recommendations concerning the preventive care services for pre-eclampsia. With consistency to its 2014 recommendation, it has now strengthened its motive by demonstrating reduced risks of perinatal death with low-dose aspirin use through a systematic review.
Hence, USPSTF reinforces the use of daily low-dose aspirin for reducing the risk for pre-eclampsia, small for gestational age/intrauterine growth restriction, preterm birth, and perinatal mortality in pregnant women with high risk for pre-eclampsia.
