Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization. Despite its prevalence, many people avoid getting screened, which can have serious consequences. A new study led by the University at Buffalo suggests that humor can be an effective mechanism for reaching people who otherwise avoid information about colorectal cancer screening or other health messaging(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Reducing information avoidance: The effectiveness of humour, cute animals and coping messages
Go to source).
‘Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths globally, but humor can help increase screening rates! #medindia #colorectalcancer ’
Advertisement
Power of Humor in Reducing Information AvoidanceThe research, published online ahead of print in the British Journal of Health Psychology, found that exposure to humorous comic strip cartoons made people more likely to agree to take a quiz to assess their personal risk for colorectal cancer. This is significant, as people who avoid information about CRC are less likely to be screened for the disease – close to half as likely.
The study consisted of two parts. In the first part, 288 individuals between the ages of 45 and 75 were asked to view one of four types of images: humorous comics, cute animals, coping messages, and streetscapes (the control group). Participants then rated their mood and were asked if they would like to receive a link to take a quiz to learn more about their personal risk for colon cancer. Those who reported avoidance tendencies were more likely to say yes.
In the second study, 505 individuals aged 45 to 75 were given the choice to watch either a video on expert advice on preventing colorectal cancer or a video on expert ways to take care of their feet. The results showed that viewing humorous comics increased the likelihood of choosing to watch the video on colorectal cancer.
Advertisement
Role of Humor in Public Health MessagingThe study's lead author, Heather Orom, Ph.D, associate professor in the Department of Community Health and Health Behavior in UB's School of Public Health and Health Professions, notes that the current study differed from previous research on humor and health messaging in that prior studies examined the impact of health messages that were designed to be humorous, rather than pre-exposing people to humor unrelated to the delivery of a subsequent, non-humorous health message.
Advertisement
Future of Humor in Health MessagingThe researchers are now working on finding ways to keep people's attention and encourage them to take action. "Perhaps starting off with something humorous gets people who avoid health information to start to pay attention to the message," says Orom. "Then we will need to keep their attention, and that's what we're working on now."
Routine screening for colorectal cancer should begin at age 45 for individuals at average risk, a newer guideline that may not be widely known. "Getting screened is such an important thing we can do for ourselves because colorectal cancer is the third-most common cancer in men and women and one of the most preventable through regular screening, especially if you are screened with colonoscopy," says Orom.
Reference:
- Reducing information avoidance: The effectiveness of humor, cute animals and coping messages - (https://bpspsychub.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bjhp.12748)
Source-Medindia