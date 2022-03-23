Power of Artificial Intelligence in Type 1 Diabetic Patients

Advertisement

Personalize the Medicines

" said Shyu, the Paul K. and Dianne Shumaker professor in the MU College of Engineering.Erin Tallon was a graduate student in the MUIDSI and the lead author on the study and she had said that the team's analysis resulted in some unfamiliar findings." Tallon said. "Tallon's interest in this project began with personal connection and grew rapidly as a result of her experience working as a nurse in the intensive care unit (ICU). She would often see patients with type 1 diabetes, who also deal with other co-morbidities such as kidney disease and high blood pressure. Knowing that a person's diagnosis of type 1 diabetes often occurs only when the disease is already very advanced, she wanted to find the best way to prevent and diagnose, starting with finding a way to analyze the publicly available data already collected about the disease.In 2019, Mark Clements, who is a pediatric endocrinologist at Children's Mercy Kansas City, professor of pediatrics at University of Missouri-Kansas City and the corresponding author on this study, was invited to speak at the Midwest Bioinformatics Conference hosted by BioNexus KC. While Tallon was unable to attend Clements' presentation, she called to share her suggestion on how to help people better understand diabetes Type 1. He was interested and eventually, Tallon introduced Clements to Shyu, and an ongoing research collaboration was born.Tallon said that the results of the collaboration talked about the power and value of using real-world data." Tallon said. "While the results are promising, Tallon said that the researchers were limited because the population-based, publicly available data did not work with them." Tallon said. "Clements hopes that this approach can be adopted as a way to help to help diabetic people to develop personalized treatment options." Clements said. "The statement, "" was published in the journal. This study was also contributed by MU graduate students Danlu Liu and Katrina Boles, and Maria Redondo at Texas Children's Hospital.The authors of this study would like to thank the funding agency of the T1D Exchange Clinic Registry, the Helmsley Charitable Trust, the investigators located across the country who drove the data collection for the registry, as well as all of the registry's participants and their families who were willing to share their medical information.The researchers would also like to acknowledge the support provided by grants from the National Institutes of Health (5T32LM012410) and the National Science Foundation (CNS-1429294). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the funding agencies. Potential conflicts of interest are also noted by two of the study's authors — Clements and Shyu. Clements is the chief medical officer at Glooko, and receives support from Dexcom and Abbot Diabetes Care. Shyu is a consultant for Curant Health.Source: Medindia