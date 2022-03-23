Power of Artificial Intelligence in Type 1 Diabetic Patients

An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the University of Missouri, Children's Mercy Kansas City and Texas Children's Hospital used a new data-based approach to learn more about people with type 1 diabetes, which make up about 5% to 10% of all diabetes diagnoses. The team gathered their information through health informatics and applied artificial intelligence (AI) to better understand the disease.
In this study, the team analyzed real-world data from about 16,000 participants enrolled in the T1D Exchange Clinic Registry that were publicly available. By applying the algorithm for contrast pattern mining developed at MU College of Engineering, the team was able to identify large differences in health outcomes between people living with type 1 diabetes who have or do not have a immediate family history of the disease.
Chi-Ren Shyu, the director of the MU Institute for Data Science and Informatics (MUIDSI), led the AI approach used in the study, and said that the technique is exploratory in nature.
Erin Tallon was a graduate student in the MUIDSI and the lead author on the study and she had said that the team's analysis resulted in some unfamiliar findings.
"For instance, we found individuals in the registry who had an immediate family member with Type 1 diabetes were more frequently diagnosed with hypertension, as well as diabetes-related nerve disease, eye disease and kidney disease," Tallon said. "We also found a more frequent co-occurrence of these conditions in individuals who had an immediate family history of Type 1 diabetes. Additionally, individuals who had an immediate family history of Type 1 diabetes also more frequently had certain demographic characteristics."
Tallon's interest in this project began with personal connection and grew rapidly as a result of her experience working as a nurse in the intensive care unit (ICU). She would often see patients with type 1 diabetes, who also deal with other co-morbidities such as kidney disease and high blood pressure. Knowing that a person's diagnosis of type 1 diabetes often occurs only when the disease is already very advanced, she wanted to find the best way to prevent and diagnose, starting with finding a way to analyze the publicly available data already collected about the disease.
In 2019, Mark Clements, who is a pediatric endocrinologist at Children's Mercy Kansas City, professor of pediatrics at University of Missouri-Kansas City and the corresponding author on this study, was invited to speak at the Midwest Bioinformatics Conference hosted by BioNexus KC. While Tallon was unable to attend Clements' presentation, she called to share her suggestion on how to help people better understand diabetes Type 1. He was interested and eventually, Tallon introduced Clements to Shyu, and an ongoing research collaboration was born.
Tallon said that the results of the collaboration talked about the power and value of using real-world data.
"Type 1 diabetes is not a single disease that looks the same for everybody — it looks different for different people — and we're working on the cutting-edge to address that issue," Tallon said. "By analyzing real-world data, we can better understand risk factors that may cause someone to be at higher risk for developing poor health outcomes."
While the results are promising, Tallon said that the researchers were limited because the population-based, publicly available data did not work with them.
"It is important to note here that our findings do have a limitation that we hope to address in the future by using larger, population-based data sets," Tallon said. "We're looking to build larger patient cohorts, analyze more data and use these algorithms to help us do that."
Personalize the MedicinesClements hopes that this approach can be adopted as a way to help to help diabetic people to develop personalized treatment options.
"In order to get the right treatment to the right patient at the right time, we first need to understand how to identify the patients who are at a higher risk for the disease and its complications — by asking questions such as if there are characteristics early in someone's life that can help identify an individual with high risk for an outcome years down the road," Clements said. "Having all of this information could one day help us establish a more complete picture of a person's risk, and we can use that information to develop a more personalized approach for both prevention and treatment."
The statement, "Contrast pattern mining with the T1D Exchange Clinic Registry reveals complex phenotypic factors and comorbidity patterns associated with familial versus sporadic Type 1 diabetes," was published in the journal Diabetes Care. This study was also contributed by MU graduate students Danlu Liu and Katrina Boles, and Maria Redondo at Texas Children's Hospital.
The authors of this study would like to thank the funding agency of the T1D Exchange Clinic Registry, the Helmsley Charitable Trust, the investigators located across the country who drove the data collection for the registry, as well as all of the registry's participants and their families who were willing to share their medical information.
The researchers would also like to acknowledge the support provided by grants from the National Institutes of Health (5T32LM012410) and the National Science Foundation (CNS-1429294). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the funding agencies. Potential conflicts of interest are also noted by two of the study's authors — Clements and Shyu. Clements is the chief medical officer at Glooko, and receives support from Dexcom and Abbot Diabetes Care. Shyu is a consultant for Curant Health.
