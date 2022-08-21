About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Potential Therapy for Treatment-resistant Depression

by Colleen Fleiss on August 21, 2022 at 11:33 PM
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the brain region associated with reward and motivation is a potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression, according to researchers at UTHealth Houston.

The results of the study, which included 10 patients, were published today in Molecular Psychiatry.

Adolescent Depression

Adolescent Depression


Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.
"This is something that people have been trying to do for a long time, but we have not always been very successful with using DBS for psychiatric illnesses," said first author Christopher Conner, MD, PhD, a former neurosurgery resident in the Vivian L. Smith Department of Neurosurgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. "But this PET study shows that we're altering how the brain is functioning long term and we are starting to change the way brain starts to organize itself and starts to process information and data." Conner is currently a fellow with the University of Toronto.

Possible Therapy for Patients with Treatment-resistant Depression

However, finding what part of the brain needs to be targeted to treat depression long term has been challenging.
Clinical Depression

Clinical Depression


Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in their lives. Symptoms of clinical depression include sleep disorder, loss of appetite.
"We targeted a bundle of fibers that leave this small area in the brainstem to travel to other areas throughout the brain," Conner said. "The PET scans indicated that this small target area has very diffuse downstream effects. It's not one single effect because there's not one single area of the brain linked to depression. The whole brain needs to be changed and through this one small target, that's what we were able to do."

Researchers performed an initial PET scan before the DBS procedure on the 10 patients in the study for a baseline image. They performed additional PET scans at six and 12 months to assess changes after treatment. Scans of 8 of the 10 patients showed a response.

"A responder to the treatment means that your depression potentially decreases at least 50%; you're feeling much better," said co-author João de Quevedo, MD, PhD, professor in the Louis A. Faillace, MD, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at McGovern Medical School. "So, for patients with severe chronic treatment-resistant depression, decreasing our symptoms by half is a lot. It's the difference between being disabled to being able to do something. Correlating with the PET image changes, our patients reported that their depression lessened after the treatment." De Quevedo also serves as director of the Translational Psychiatry Program and the Treatment-Resistant Depression Program, part of the Center of Excellence on Mood Disorders.

Source: Newswise
Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression Symptom Evaluation


Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.
Foods to Beat Depression

Foods to Beat Depression


Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top foods that can help fight depression.
