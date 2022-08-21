Potential Therapy for Treatment-resistant Depression

Possible Therapy for Patients with Treatment-resistant Depression

However, finding what part of the brain needs to be targeted to treat depression long term has been challenging."We targeted a bundle of fibers that leave this small area in the brainstem to travel to other areas throughout the brain," Conner said. "The PET scans indicated that this small target area has very diffuse downstream effects. It's not one single effect because there's not one single area of the brain linked to depression. The whole brain needs to be changed and through this one small target, that's what we were able to do."Researchers performed an initial PET scan before the DBS procedure on the 10 patients in the study for a baseline image. They performed additional PET scans at six and 12 months to assess changes after treatment. Scans of 8 of the 10 patients showed a response."A responder to the treatment means that your depression potentially decreases at least 50%; you're feeling much better," said co-author João de Quevedo, MD, PhD, professor in the Louis A. Faillace, MD, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at McGovern Medical School. "So, for patients with severe chronic treatment-resistant depression, decreasing our symptoms by half is a lot. It's the difference between being disabled to being able to do something. Correlating with the PET image changes, our patients reported that their depression lessened after the treatment." De Quevedo also serves as director of the Translational Psychiatry Program and the Treatment-Resistant Depression Program, part of the Center of Excellence on Mood Disorders.Source: Newswise