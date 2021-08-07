Potential Therapy For Obesity - Related Metabolic Problems

The transplant of healthy gut microbes followed by fiber supplements benefits patients with severe obesity and metabolic syndrome, according to University of Alberta clinical trial findings.
Patients receiving a single-dose oral fecal microbial transplant followed by a daily fiber supplement were found to have better insulin sensitivity and higher levels of beneficial microbes in their gut at the end of the six-week trial.
This also improved the insulin sensitivity that uses of body glucose more effectively, reducing the blood sugar.
‘Oral delivery of fecal transplantation is effective in patients with obesity-related metabolic syndrome.’
Sixty-one patients with a body mass index of 40 or higher participated in this trial had metabolic syndrome, a condition that includes insulin resistance, high blood glucose, high blood pressure, and other complications leading to diabetes.
People with various diseases are known to have altered microbial contents so replacing unhealthy bacteria with healthy bacteria can lead to improved health.
Fecal transplants containing microbes from healthy stool donors, are used extensively for treating Clostridium difficile, or C. difficile, bacterial infections, can also be used in treating other illnesses such as inflammatory bowel disease, mental health and metabolic disorders.
"We know that the gut microbiome affects all of these processes--inflammation, metabolism, immune function," said Madsen, who is a member of the Women and Children's Health Research Institute and is one of the University of Alberta leads for the national Microbiome Research Core (IMPACTT).
This is the first study to show that oral delivery of fecal transplantation is effective in patients with obesity-related metabolic syndrome published in Nature Medicine.
The fecal microbial transplants used in this study were taken from four lean, healthy donors, and the capsules have no taste or odor.
The fiber supplements are given following transplant as our bodies do not naturally produce the enzymes needed to break down fiber. The team experimented with fermentable fibre (the kind found in beans, which produce gas) and non-fermentable fiber (essentially cellulose, found in whole grains).
The next step in the research will be to a longer study with more participants to know how the transplant/fiber combination works and monitors for changes in medication requirements, weight loss and other indicators. If results continue to show benefit, the pills can be available as a potential therapy within five years.
Apart from supplements we should also support the health of our gut microbiome by eating fewer processed foods and more foods containing fiber, such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables.
Source: Medindia