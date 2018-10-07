Potential Natural Protection from Malaria Identified

A type of carbohydrate known as a-Gal or Alpha galactose may be an effective target for the development of new malaria vaccines, research at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGLOBAL).

The magnitude and type of immune response against the malaria parasite is key in controlling the disease. To date, most studies have focused on the antibody response to parasite proteins. However, sugars (or glycans) expressed on the surface of the parasite could also trigger an immune response.



‘Alpha galactose or a-Gal, a carbohydrate found in most mammalian cell membrane, has been identified as a new target for future malaria vaccines.’ Alpha-gal is a particularly interesting glycan: it is expressed by practically all organisms on the evolutionary scale, from bacteria in out gut, to pathogenic bacteria such as Salmonella, protozoan parasites such as P. falciparum (that causes malaria) or mammals such as cows. Only humans, apes and old-world monkeys lack the enzyme to synthesize it and generate a strong immune response against it. Recent studies suggest that antibodies to a-Gal could protect against malaria.



In this study, the teams led by Luis Izquierdo and Carlota Dobaņo, ISGlobal researchers, joined forces to assess the magnitude and type of antibody responses against a-Gal in infants and children from Mozambique (a low malaria transmission region) and Ghana (a high transmission region). They used a technique recently developed by Dobano's group that allowed measuring for the first time different subclasses of antibodies against this and other parasite antigens in a single reaction and from one drop of blood.



"The relevance of this study is that it provides new information on a response (anti a-Gal) that plays a potential protective role against a variety of infectious diseases, not only malaria," explains Dobaņo.



The results show that the levels of different a-Gal antibodies vary according to age and are higher in low malaria transmission zones. A significant increase in IgM a-Gal antibodies was observed in the initial months of life, while IgG antibodies increased later in life. Importantly, an IgM response was associated with protection against clinical malaria, especially in the first months of life, while total IgG were associated with



"It would be really interesting to identify the specific a-Gal glycan expressed by the malaria parasite, and to confirm the potential association between certain IgG subclasses and protection," says Izquierdo. "In any case, these results confirm that a-Gal could be a promising molecule to include in future malaria vaccines," he adds.



