medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. AIDS/HIV News

Potent HIV Antibody Could Improve Vaccine Design

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 22, 2019 at 10:26 AM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Early mutation in neutralizing antibody gives it flexibility to adapt to HIV virus changes, said researchers.
Potent HIV Antibody Could Improve Vaccine Design
Potent HIV Antibody Could Improve Vaccine Design

In the quest to develop an effective HIV vaccine, researchers have focused attention on identifying and targeting the region of the virus's outer envelope where a lineage of antibodies are able to dock and neutralize the virus.

But true to form with HIV, these broadly neutralizing antibodies, or bnAbs, are highly complex and arise under an intricate series of events that have been difficult to trace backward to their origins and recreate.

A new observation, led by researchers at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, highlights the importance of previously unstudied mutations that arises early in bnAbs, giving the antibodies the flexibility to adapt to changes in the virus's outer envelope protein structure. This flexibility enables the antibody to dock on diverse strains of the virus and more potently neutralize them.

The finding was published this month in the journal Nature Communications.

"We focused on mutations in a specific region of the antibody called the 'elbow region,' which is required for making the antibodies more flexible and for their function in neutralizing HIV-1 viruses," said senior author S. Munir Alam, Ph.D., director of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute Laboratory of Immune Recognition and Biomolecular Interaction Analysis Core.

"We found that the selection of key elbow mutations and the flexibility trait is a required step in the early stage of maturation of a broadly neutralizing lineage," Alam said.

Alam and colleagues, including co-lead authors Rory Henderson and Brian E. Watts, used biophysical tools and molecular dynamic simulation methods that enabled the team to study changes in antibody molecular motion over time. This modeling enabled them to learn of the additional roadblock to HIV bnAb development.

"Vaccine design strategies will need to incorporate the requirement of the selection of key elbow region mutations in the early stage of the immunization regimen," Henderson said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Quiz on HIV Symptoms

Do you know that there are symptoms for each stage of HIV/AIDS? Learn more from our HIV Symptom Quiz but here's a disclaimer - never go by symptoms alone. Symptoms only indicate the progression of the disease, while only a medical test can confirm ...

Facts on HIV / AIDS

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) usually targets the human immune system to weaken the body's defenses against infections. Here are the top facts on HIV/AIDS.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade HIV Symptom 

What's New on Medindia

Computer Vision Syndrome

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

Green Blood Therapy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive