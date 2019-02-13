medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Postpartum Hospital Readmissions for Women With Psychiatric Conditions Examined

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 13, 2019 at 8:47 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In obese women, early screening for gestational diabetes does not lead to better birth outcomes as compared to screening done at the routine period, revealed researchers. The research was funded by the Eunice Kennedy Shiver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.
Postpartum Hospital Readmissions for Women With Psychiatric Conditions Examined
Postpartum Hospital Readmissions for Women With Psychiatric Conditions Examined

If left untreated, gestational diabetes (GDM) can lead to pregnancy complications, including preterm birth, caesarean delivery and more.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that all pregnant women be screened for GDM. According to ACOG, routine screening for GDM should take place at 24 to 28 weeks gestation with earlier screening (at the initial prenatal visit) in women with certain risk factors, including obesity. To date, however, there have been no randomized control trials (RTC) that demonstrate early screening in obese women results in improved birth outcomes.

In the study, 959 obese pregnant women were randomized to two groups. The first group was screened between 14 - 20 weeks. The second group was screened at 24 - 28 weeks. A variety of birth outcomes were examined, including the rate of cesarean delivery, shoulder dystocia, hypertension, macrosomia, neonatal hypoglycemia, neonatal hyperbilirubinemia and more.

"The only notable difference between women in the early screening group and those in the routine screening group was an increase in the use of insulin in the early screening group," said Lorie M. Harper, MD, MSCI, lead author of the abstract and associate professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. While there are no significant harms associated with insulin use in pregnancy, it can be painful to inject and costly.

"Our study results suggest that early screening in obese women is not beneficial," said Harper. "Since this the was the first of its kind, additional studies are needed to assess early screening in a large, diverse population and the best screening thresholds to use early in pregnancy."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Gestational diabetes

The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.

Quiz on Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes occurs in women during pregnancy when blood glucose levels increase in their body. It is diagnosed during the 24th week of pregnancy. Take this quiz to know more about its complications and how will your baby get affected if its ...

Improving Dietary Quality Benefits Women With Gestational Diabetes Mellitus

Improving dietary quality may improve glycemic control in women with gestational diabetes mellitus, found new study.

Gestational Diabetes Ups Risk of Mother's Diabetes, Child's Obesity

Modest increases in blood glucose during pregnancy boosted the mother's risk of developing type 2 diabetes or prediabetes and the risk of obesity in the mother's offspring at least a decade after giving birth.

What's New on Medindia

Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine's Day

Heart Healthy Valentine's Day

Spinal Tumors
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive