medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Postmenopausal Smokers Now Have One Less Excuse Not to Quit: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 13, 2018 at 2:34 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Study based on WHI data confirms effectiveness of physical activity in minimizing weight gain after quitting smoking.
Postmenopausal Smokers Now Have One Less Excuse Not to Quit: Study
Postmenopausal Smokers Now Have One Less Excuse Not to Quit: Study

New research that followed smokers from the Women's Health Initiative (WHI) confirms that even modest increases in physical activity can minimize weight gain in postmenopausal women after they have quit smoking. Results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

The findings appear in the article "Physical activity and weight gain after smoking cessation in postmenopausal women."The study followed more than 4,700 baseline smokers from the WHI for 3 years, at which point it was determined that quitters gained an average of 7.7 pounds over those women who continued smoking. Quitters who undertook increased physical activity, defined as more than 15 metabolic equivalent task-hours per week, had the lowest weight gain of 5.6 pounds. Of these, women who were obese experienced the greatest benefit from physical activity compared with women of normal weight.

More promising is the finding that quitters who participated in little physical activity at baseline and then had higher physical activity at year 3 and also enrolled in a dietary modification intervention had nonsignificant weight gain compared with continuing smokers.

"Being active after quitting smoking was found to reduce weight gain regardless of the amount of physical activity before quitting," says Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director. "Although the best results in limiting weight gain after quitting smoking were found in women who engaged in 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity per week, benefit was also found in less-intense activity, such as walking 90 minutes per week at three miles an hour. A smaller substudy suggests that adding dietary modifications also will help limit weight gain. Hope for those deciding to quit smoking--exercise more and watch food intake to limit weight gain."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Paleolithic-Type Diet Reduces Risk of Diabetes, Heart Disease in Postmenopause

Paleolithic-Type Diet Reduces Risk of Diabetes, Heart Disease in Postmenopause

Paleo diet, high in polyunsaturated fatty acids, may have long-term beneficial effects on obesity-related disorders, diabetes and heart disease.

Exercise

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Quiz on Menopause

Quiz on Menopause

Menopause is inevitable in a woman's life and it would be apt to be well prepared for it. Learn more about menopause and the best ways of managing it by going through this ...

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Menopause

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

More News on:

Menopause Dilatation and Curettage Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib capsules for oral use are prescribed along with binimetinib for treating advanced ...

 Binimetinib - Drug Information

Binimetinib - Drug Information

Binimetinib tablets are prescribed in combination with encorafenib for treating adult patients ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...