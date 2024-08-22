Post-Pandemic Blues: Call for Simpler Medicaid Enrollment

Millions of Americans who gained Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic have lost their benefits since March 2023 due to the end of the public health emergency. Many are unlikely to successfully re-enroll due to the complexities of the Medicaid application process. A new study by Dr. Simon F. Haeder from Texas A&M University and a colleague from the University of Michigan examines Americans' tolerance for administrative burdens in light of this significant policy change, known as the "Medicaid Great Unwinding."
‘#Americans are calling on their state governments to simplify the #Medicaid enrollment process. Reducing administrative burdens could help more eligible people access #healthinsurance. #publichealth’“One effort to address the pandemic pushed states to make enrolling in Medicaid much easier, which caused enrollment to surge to unprecedented levels — even more than introduction of the Affordable Care Act marketplaces,” Haeder said. “And while we know a great deal about public support of these policies, we knew very little prior to this about support of the administrative processes that can be difficult but that are often central to a policy’s success.”
Strong Bipartisan Support for Streamlining Medicaid EnrollmentFor their study, published in Public Administration Review, the pair surveyed 4,074 Americans from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2022, (before the unwinding) and 3,932 from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2023, (as the unwinding took place). The surveys asked for opinions about five policies that lowered the cost of Medicaid enrollment by shifting the administrative burden from the individual to the state. Examples were the use of automatic renewals, pre-filled forms, contact information taken from other sources, improving processes for transferring Medicaid accounts and ensuring enough administrative capacity to perform these tasks.
The surveys also asked for opinions about four policies aimed at improving outreach and communication, such as communicating Medicaid information through nontraditional platforms and using plain language in materials explaining how to begin and end enrollment.
Respondents also were asked whether the burden-reducing measures taken on (or that should have been taken on) by the state during the pandemic should remain with the state or if these measures should return to individual beneficiaries, as was the case before the pandemic. Both surveys also contained experiments to find out if focusing on the detrimental and inequitable effects of increasing the administrative burden during the unwinding would affect public opinion.
“The responses for both surveys were remarkably similar despite the loss of Medicaid coverage for millions, and our experiment that emphasized these losses and how they could get worse had no effect on responses,” Haeder said. “We found broad support for burden reduction.”
Advertisement
“And while some state governments did better than others in reducing this burden during the pandemic, overall the Great Unwinding reflects how the health equity gap has widened post-pandemic.”
Advertisement