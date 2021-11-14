About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Post Diwali Effect: 10% More Respiratory Problem Patients Reported in Delhi

by Colleen Fleiss on November 14, 2021 at 10:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Post Diwali Effect: 10% More Respiratory Problem Patients Reported in Delhi

Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital has seen a rise of 8 to 10% in patients suffering with respiratory problems due to pollution post Diwali, said its Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar.

Talking to IANS, Dr Suresh Kumar said that they everyday have 10-12 patients visiting the hospital with breathing problems.

Advertisement


The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Sunday from Saturday's "severe" to "very poor category". According to the forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI will continue to remain in the "very poor" category till at least Tuesday.

About the pollution caused respiratory and other problems, Dr Kumar said that they have capacity for 120 patients but due to the outbreak in pollution-related diseases post Diwali, they are getting around 140 patients every day in the hospital.
Advertisement

He said the emergency and OPD wards are getting average 140 patients in total, with all types of problems, but most of them are suffering with respiratory and dipping levels of oxygen. It also includes the rising number of asthma cases in children.

About the preventive measures, he said that only two things - use of masks and avoiding stepping outside - can protect people from such rising level of pollution.

He added that the high level of PM 2.5 particles at this time can lead to lung infections, irritation in eyes, and respiratory problems.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Delhi Records One COVID-19 Death

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Diabetes Day 2021 -
World Diabetes Day 2021 - "Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?"
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Teething
Teething
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Acute Bronchitis Asbestosis Healthy Diwali Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Healthy Eating During Diwali Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021 

Recommended Reading
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen ......
The Lungs - Animation
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place....
Air Pollution
Air Pollution
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid ...
Delhi's Air Quality Hits Hazardous Level on Diwali Night
Delhi's Air Quality Hits Hazardous Level on Diwali Night
On Diwali night, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has reached the "severe" category with ......
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute bronchitis is a short term inflammation of the bronchi of lungs. It is usually caused by a ......
Asbestosis
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos ...
Healthy Diwali
Healthy Diwali
Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and y...
Healthy Eating During Diwali
Healthy Eating During Diwali
For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low ca...
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting t...
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
With the festival of lights - Diwali around, this year, the celebration warrants safe and protective...
Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali
Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali
Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet foods...
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Diwali is just round the corner! Its tough to stay health-conscious but still we are giving you a fe...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close