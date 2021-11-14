Post Diwali Effect: 10% More Respiratory Problem Patients Reported in Delhi

Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital has seen a rise of 8 to 10% in patients suffering with respiratory problems due to pollution post Diwali, said its Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar.
Talking to IANS, Dr Suresh Kumar said that they everyday have 10-12 patients visiting the hospital with breathing problems.
The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Sunday from Saturday's "severe" to "very poor category". According to the forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI will continue to remain in the "very poor" category till at least Tuesday.
He said the emergency and OPD wards are getting average 140 patients in total, with all types of problems, but most of them are suffering with respiratory and dipping levels of oxygen. It also includes the rising number of asthma cases in children.
About the preventive measures, he said that only two things - use of masks and avoiding stepping outside - can protect people from such rising level of pollution.
He added that the high level of PM 2.5 particles at this time can lead to lung infections, irritation in eyes, and respiratory problems.
Source: IANS