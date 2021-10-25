About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Post-Covid Patients Report Gastrointestinal Issues

by Colleen Fleiss on October 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM
In Uttar Pradesh, COVID-19 recovered patients are now facing problems related to the gastroenterology system.

Anil Gangwar of Lucknow's SGPGI's gastroenterology department, said: "All viral diseases have a tendency to leave behind gastrointestinal issues like rotavirus, dengue etc. A similar pattern is seen in patients of novel coronavirus. Many of these patients showed a pattern of overconsumption of herbal and Ayurvedic drinks like 'kadhas' which caused inflammation of their liver and gut."

Covid patients with no prior history of gastrointestinal issues (GI) are now visiting hospitals with trouble in their gut, loose motions, stomach fullness, abdominal pain and allied symptoms.

Sumit Rungta, Head of the gastroenterology department at Lucknow's King George's Medical University, said: "Initially, majority Covid patients in ICU had accompanying GI problems. We are still getting patients with persistent GI troubles even after months of having contracted Covid-19 infection.

"We have not correlated if these GI troubles are a new development or related to Covid-19. It could be because of the virus or because the new normal has become more of a sedentary lifestyle."

Source: IANS
