Post-COVID Cardiac Screening is Highly Essential, Suggest Experts

COVID-19 affects multiple organs, including the lungs, heart, and digestive system. About 20-25% of all COVID-19 related deaths occurred in people who had pre-existing cardiovascular disease.



Experts now highlight the importance of doing a cardiac Screening every six Months post-covid.

‘Post-covid heart attack happens as a result of the inflammatory coagulation process. Regular cardiac screening and having blood-thinning medications at the right time help prevent this issue’





Dr. Sudhir Pillai, a cardiologist at P D Hinduja Hospital, said, "During Covid-19 or four to six weeks after recovery, people have heart attacks. But that would happen with other viral infections as well. The numbers are high during pandemics. Any inflammatory condition can cause heart attacks. Since Covid affects more people than dengue or any other virus, the number of patients getting heart attacks is higher."



SARA-CoV-2 has the potential to induce a heart attack, blood clots, and inflammatory reaction called myocarditis.



"Watch out for signs of the unusual heaviness of chest, breathlessness, etc. If you are already a heart patient and notice your symptoms worsening, approach the doctor. If you are recovering for six weeks to three months, depending on your prior physical condition, don't indulge in athletic activities that stress your body beyond a particular limit," added Dr. Pillai.



Other doctors across the country have also said that they have lately seen younger patients who have developed post-covid heart-related issues.



Here's what they emphasize:



• Keep your heart healthy by having regular cardiac screening



• If you have pre-existing heart problems, be cautious and continue having your regular medications and follow up



• To prevent post-covid heart attack, take blood-thinning medications for four to eight weeks post-covid after consulting your doctor



• Stick to a heart-friendly diet pattern and lifestyle



However, it is also essential to manage hypertension and cholesterol levels as they increase the chance of developing heart disease.







Recently, an 18-year-old girl was brought to KEM Hospital, Mumbai, with a heart attack. The girl neither had COVID-19 symptoms nor was vaccinated but tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors who treated the girl said this case shows indirect evidence of the link between COVID-19 and heart problems.