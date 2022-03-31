Positive Signs in Identifying a Disorder: Prolonged Grief Disorder

At a time when many people are facing extreme loss and pain, the American Psychiatric Association's (APA's) diagnostic manual now includes a new disorder: "prolonged grief disorder." The new diagnosis is meant to apply to a small percentage of the population that appears to be crippled by grief, unable to return to previous activities and still overwhelmed a year after a loss, according to The New York Times.



Now that the disorder is part of the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, or the DSM-5, doctors can bill insurance companies for treatments and this formal recognition would help researchers secure funding to research the condition