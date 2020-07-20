Positive Results from Clinical Trial For Covid-19

‘This assessment of SNG001 could signal a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 patients.’

According to the company. the trials also showed that patients who received SNG001 were at least twice as likely to recover to the point where their everyday activities were not compromised through having been infected by the novel coronavirus.The research team conducted the double-blind trial which involved 101 volunteers from nine. specialists sites in the UK during the period March 30 to May 27 this year.The results showed the treatment cut the odds of a Covid-19 patient in hospital developing severe disease - such as requiring ventilation - by 79 per cent. In addition, SNG001 has significantly reduced breathlessness, one of the main symptoms of severe Covid-19, the company claimed."This assessment of SNG001 could signal a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 patients," Marsden said. "Our efforts are now focused on working with the regulators and other key groups to progress this potential Covid-19 treatment as rapidly as possible," he said.Source: IANS