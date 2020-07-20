by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 20, 2020 at 11:45 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Positive Results from Clinical Trial For Covid-19
Synairgen announced positive results from a clinical trial of SNG001, which helped reduce the risk of developing severe diseases in covid-19 patients.

The treatment from Southampton-based Synairgen uses a protein called interferon beta which the body produces when it gets a viral infection, the BBC reported. The protein is inhaled directly into the lungs of patients with Covid-19 virus, using a nebuliser, in the hope that it will stimulate an immune response.

"We are all delighted with the trial results announced today, which showed that SNG001 greatly reduced the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients who progressed from 'requiring oxygen' to 'requiring ventilation'," Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen, said in a statement.


According to the company. the trials also showed that patients who received SNG001 were at least twice as likely to recover to the point where their everyday activities were not compromised through having been infected by the novel coronavirus.

The research team conducted the double-blind trial which involved 101 volunteers from nine. specialists sites in the UK during the period March 30 to May 27 this year.The results showed the treatment cut the odds of a Covid-19 patient in hospital developing severe disease - such as requiring ventilation - by 79 per cent. In addition, SNG001 has significantly reduced breathlessness, one of the main symptoms of severe Covid-19, the company claimed.

"This assessment of SNG001 could signal a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 patients," Marsden said. "Our efforts are now focused on working with the regulators and other key groups to progress this potential Covid-19 treatment as rapidly as possible," he said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatment is of any value to a patient.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future
Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity
READ MORE
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Clinical TrialsClinical Trials - The Past and The FutureClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialPlacebo Effects: Rare InsightsCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake