Positive attitude matters more than we think in our lives for our well-being. Positive thinking can help fight cancer says the Israel Institute of Technology researchers.

Positive Attitude May Help Fight Cancer

‘Reward-system plays an essential role in positive emotions which can help fight cancer.’

The study states that there is a deep connection between the patient's mental state and cancer survival.plays an essential role in positive emotions which can bring change in the physical mechanism.The scientists explored the possibility of the brain's reward system fighting the tumor in mice. Some immune cell subset likefavors the growth of cancer. They artificially stimulated the reward system in the brain of mice by boosting the levels ofwhich regulates pleasurable feelings. Reduction in the activity of MDSC was seen.after 14 days of continuous treatment.The impact of positive thinking is unknown because most of the earlier studies focused on the negative emotions like stress and depression.Source: Medindia