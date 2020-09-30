Portal for Info on Vaccine, Clinical Trials Launched

The Mobile Stroke Unit has been launched by the Union Health Ministry. Vardhan said,
‘The Union Health Ministry has launched a portal for info on vaccine and clinical trials.’
The mobile stroke unit, through teleconsultation, was found to ensure the timely and appropriate treatment of people.
On India's fight against Covid-19, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "India's continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the Covid-19 containment strategy followed by all States and UTs. From having 1 lab to over 1800 labs today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests."
Dr. Harsh Vardhan reminded people about wearing masks or face covers while in public, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining physical distance to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection.
Source: Medindia