Portal for Info on Vaccine, Clinical Trials Launched

A portal that provides information about vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials, and progress made in COVID-19 research area locally and globally at regular intervals has been launched by the Union Health Ministry.



Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Today, in the times of COVID, vaccine development is watched very closely. Thus, it becomes important to showcase the status of vaccine development in the country."



The Mobile Stroke Unit has been launched by the Union Health Ministry. Vardhan said, "It is disheartening to see the susceptibility of people to heart disease and hypertension. Timely treatment can reduce fatality and prevent people from disability. This initiative will go a long way in addressing the needs of the people in this area."



On India's fight against Covid-19, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "India's continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the Covid-19 containment strategy followed by all States and UTs. From having 1 lab to over 1800 labs today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests."



Dr. Harsh Vardhan reminded people about wearing masks or face covers while in public, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining physical distance to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection.



