Population of Older Adults Increases Globally

The world population to reach reach 9.9 billion by 2050, an increase of more than 25 percent from this year.



In India, currently the population share of those who are 65+ and above is just 6 percent in mid-2020, which is why India is counted among the 'young countries' in the world.

With 35 percent of its population living in urban spaces, India's total fertility rate is 2.2 - lower than the global total fertility rate (2.3 births per woman), but higher than the replacement level (2.1 births per woman). When applied to a large population like India's, these figures can result in large-scale population increases at the macro level. It is projected that India's population will rise to a whopping 1,663 million or 166.3 crores in another 30 years!



To put things in context, Niger has the highest total fertility rate (7.1 average births for each woman), followed by Mali (6.3) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (6.2).



"As the experience with the Covid-19 pandemic has shown us, population changes such as aging and rapid urbanization are important factors for countries to consider as they plan for future disease outbreaks, long-term health care needs and other developments," said Jeff Jordan, PRB president and CEO.



In its 2020 World Population Data Sheet, PRB found that in 91 countries and territories -- nearly 45 percent of the world's population -- total fertility rates are below replacement level, i.e. the average number of children at which a population exactly replaces itself from one generation to the next in the absence of migration. What this means is that the population is expected to fall in these countries.