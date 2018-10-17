medindia
Population Aging and Decrease may Have Socioeconomic and Environmental Benefits: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 17, 2018 at 8:52 AM
Environmental scientists cite multiple reports of the socioeconomic and environmental benefits of population aging, mortality-related decrease, and shrinking workforces. The findings of the study are published in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution.
"But the alternative--endless population growth--is not ecologically possible. Overpopulation leads to serious problems, including excessive consumption, deadly conflicts over scarce resources, and habitat loss leading to species endangerment," says Frank Götmark, co-senior author and biologist at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

The United Nations' population report from 2017 states that 14 percent of countries currently have declining populations, including Japan, Estonia, and the Czech Republic. The report projects that 32% of countries will have shrinking populations by 2050. But aging and decreasing populations may have social benefits. Götmark and his co-authors cite Japanese economist Akihiko Matsutani as evidence that shrinking labor pools mean rising wages for individual workers and therefore greater wealth per capita. And smaller populations also mean less crowding, which can cut commute times, reduce stress, maintain green areas, and improve quality of life, according to Israeli environmentalist Alon Tal.

In countries with aging and declining populations, some fear societal challenges that come with population aging, but the authors contend that these fears are overstated. They found no evidence to support the popular belief that population aging leads to worker shortages. They acknowledge that healthcare spending does increase in aging populations, citing work from the National Bureau of Economic Research. But the authors suggest that this increase is manageable, and they argue that societies should invest more in preventative care to reduce future age-related healthcare spending.

Increasing population numbers through policy measures appears to have only a small and temporary effect on the proportion of people 65 and older. Rather than fighting aging, the authors say that societies should allow their population numbers to ebb naturally or face environmental and social consequences, such as conflicts over resources.

"If we don't reverse overpopulation, what happens next will be a sad story," says Götmark. "We have to recognize that continued population growth is a global threat. Short-term economic concerns, while valid, cannot be prioritized over the long-term health of our environment and our societies."

Source: Eurekalert

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

