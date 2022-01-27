Popular Weight-loss Diets may Affect Gut Health

Advertisement

The project was performed in collaboration with researchers at the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego), whose contributions were coordinated by the Center for Microbiome Innovation at UC San Diego.Using food consumption surveys, the researchers divided the study participants into five groups based on their long-term dietary intakes:• Plant-based: Primarily vegetarians and vegans who consumed little or no meat and high amounts of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. This diet was highest in fiber compared to the other four dietary patterns.• Flexitarian: Individuals who ate abundant amounts of plant-based foods, yet still incorporated some meat and high amounts of dairy foods.• Health-conscious American diet: A dietary pattern that was rich in nuts, whole-grain cereals, and dairy foods, but was also high in sugary sweets and refined grains, and low in vegetables.• Standard American diet: These individuals had the poorest diet quality of all groups, including the highest consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages and processed foods and the lowest diversity in plant-based foods consumed, as well as the lowest intake of dietary fiber.• Exclusion diet: This restrictive diet was the lowest in carbohydrates and highest in fats and animal products compared to all other patterns. It included virtually no starchy foods or sweet products.The analysis of the gut microbiome of the study participants revealed that, which included a mix of plant and animal foods, including high amounts of dairy products.In addition, the low-carb eaters from the exclusion diet had the lowest relative abundance of Bifidobacterium, a beneficial type of bacteria found in the gut. Altogether, this highlights that some diets may be more microbiota-friendly than others.In this study, researchers also found that the overall diet exhibited better associations with the gut microbiome than individual dietary components, such as fiber or protein alone."The association between a habitual diet and the gut microbiota is gaining major interest, yet, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first study to use this type of approach and identify the dietary patterns providing the best associations with the gut microbiome," said the senior author of the study Patrick Veiga, Ph.D., Health and Microbiome Science Director at Danone Nutricia Research.This study together with previous research reinforces thatThe study also found that the gut microbiota alpha-diversity of the plant-based diet and the standard American diet was similar, which may be explained by the depletion of some animal foods, such as meat and dairy products in the plant-based dietary pattern.While the intake and diversity of fruits and vegetables have been reported as main factors associated with variations of the gut microbiota, animal protein has also been shown to increase microbial diversity.These results confirm that evaluating diet as a whole is important when studying the gut microbiome. It will also facilitate the design of more personalized dietary strategies in general populations.Source: Medindia