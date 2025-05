Popped a Pill, Got a Problem? Let’s Talk Drugs.

Hypertension drug to liver injury as South Korea’s drug relief payouts fall for the first time in six years.

Azilsartan users had a 6.5 times higher risk of liver injury than valsartan users, yet only 38.7% of compensation funds were used in 2024.

Azilsartan: A Medicine Under the Microscope

Forgotten Fund: Billions Unused, Lives Unaware

Dangerous Silence: Why Awareness Can Save Lives

From Hospitals to Headlines: The Power of Real-World Research

Meanwhile, a Boom in Animal Medicine: A New Frontier

We trust medicines to make us feel better — to heal our bodies, calm our symptoms, and bring us back to life. But what happens when the very drug we rely on ends up causing harm? In South Korea, new research has raised concerns about a, and its link to. At the same time, the country saw afor people affected by drug side effects — a first in six years. This troubling mix of real patient risk and low public awareness calls for urgent action. Shouldn't more people know about the help available? Let’s explore the human side of this unfolding health story().For many Koreans living with high blood pressure , azilsartan may sound like just another pill — but scientists recently discovered it carries a muchthan other drugs in the same class. In fact, people on azilsartan werelikely to experience drug-induced liver injury (DILI) compared to those on valsartan. Most of these cases were mild but still concerning, especially as they happened in real-world settings. This shows that even well-known medicines can have, and we must stay informed.South Korea has a— a lifeline meant to support those harmed by medications. In 2024, the government collectedfrom drug companies, yet only. That’s just, even though patients are still suffering. Many people don’t even know this program exists, which means they miss out on help they rightfully deserve. It's not just about money — it's aboutwhen your health is affected by a trusted treatment.One major reason for the decline in payouts is low public awareness. Imagine being sick from a medicine and not knowing there’s a support system to help you. Many patients, families, and even doctors mayor not report them properly. If more people were aware — through hospitals, pharmacies, or even public ads — many more could be helped. It’s time to break the silence around drug reactions andThe study that exposed azilsartan’s risks didn’t come from a lab — it came from real patient data inacross South Korea. Researchers followed overand found patterns that would have been easy to miss in clinical trials. This kind ofis becoming more powerful in modern medicine because it reflects what actually happens to people every day. It shows that research isn’t just numbers — it’s about people, families, and futures.While human drug safety faces challenges, South Korea is investing big in. The government plans to. With more pets, more livestock, and rising animal diseases, this sector is booming — and full of potential. But the contrast is striking:It's a moment to reflect — and balance progress with protection.Source-Korea Institute of Drug Safety & Risk Management.