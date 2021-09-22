Poor Sleep Linked to Poor Snacking

Smarter snacking can be cultivated by meeting sleep recommendations as less shut-eye is found to be linked to a higher intake of non-meal calories as per a study at the Ohio State University, published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.



Daily night sleep of seven hours or longer on a regular basis is recommended by The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society to promote optimal health.

