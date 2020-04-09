Poor Sleep is Linked to Alzheimer's Disease: Study

The overnight sleep quality of 32 healthy older adults was compared with the buildup of beta-amyloid.Beta-amyloid is a toxic plaque which plays an important role in the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease. It destroys memory pathways and other brain function.Each participant spent 8 hours on sleep in the lab while undergoing polysomnography. It records brain waves, heart rate, blood-oxygen levels and other parameters of sleep quality.Over the years, the growth rate of the beta-amyloid protein in the participant's brain was tracked using positron emission tomography (PET). The researchers observed an increase in beta-amyloid in participants who experienced more fragmented sleep and less non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) sleep.All the participants remained healthy; however, the trajectory of their beta-amyloid growth corresponded with the baseline sleep quality.Through this study, the researchers were able to forecast an increase in the beta-amyloid plaques, which mark the beginning of Alzheimer's.The researchers can measure how quickly beta-amyloid plaques develop to indicate the beginning of Alzheimer's.The results also reinforce a link between poor sleep and Alzheimer's disease.Deep, restorative sleep should be a persons' major priority as it can slow down the disease.Sleep quality is a biomarker and predictor of Alzheimer's disease down the road.In the next face, the researchers are focused on implementing methods that boost sleep on high-risk participants.Source: Medindia