Poor Sleep is Linked to Alzheimer's Disease: Study

The brain washes itself during deep sleep, therefore sleeping more earlier in life could turn back the clock.
The overnight sleep quality of 32 healthy older adults was compared with the buildup of beta-amyloid.
Beta-amyloid is a toxic plaque which plays an important role in the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease. It destroys memory pathways and other brain function.
Each participant spent 8 hours on sleep in the lab while undergoing polysomnography. It records brain waves, heart rate, blood-oxygen levels and other parameters of sleep quality.
Over the years, the growth rate of the beta-amyloid protein in the participant's brain was tracked using positron emission tomography (PET).
The researchers observed an increase in beta-amyloid in participants who experienced more fragmented sleep and less non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) sleep.
All the participants remained healthy; however, the trajectory of their beta-amyloid growth corresponded with the baseline sleep quality.
Through this study, the researchers were able to forecast an increase in the beta-amyloid plaques, which mark the beginning of Alzheimer's.
The researchers can measure how quickly beta-amyloid plaques develop to indicate the beginning of Alzheimer's.
The results also reinforce a link between poor sleep and Alzheimer's disease.
Deep, restorative sleep should be a persons' major priority as it can slow down the disease.
Sleep quality is a biomarker and predictor of Alzheimer's disease down the road.
In the next face, the researchers are focused on implementing methods that boost sleep on high-risk participants.
