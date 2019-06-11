medindia
Poor Sleep can Negatively Affect Women's Bone Health

by Hannah Joy on  November 6, 2019 at 3:20 PM Women Health News
Getting too little sleep can increase the risk of having low bone mineral density (BMD) and developing osteoporosis. Therefore, sleeping for 7 or more hours per night improves physical and mental health, reveals a new study.
The study was reported in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research of postmenopausal women.

In the study of 11,084 postmenopausal women, those who reported sleeping 5 hours or less per night had lower BMD at all four sites assessed--whole body, total hip, neck, and spine--compared with women who reported sleeping 7 hours per night.

After adjustments, women reporting 5 hours or less per night had 22% and 63% higher risks of experiencing low bone mass and osteoporosis of the hip, respectively.

Similar results were seen with the spine.

"Our study suggests that sleep may negatively impact bone health, adding to the list of the negative health impacts of poor sleep. I hope that it can also serve as a reminder to strive for the recommended 7 or more hours of sleep per night for our physical and mental health," said lead author Heather Ochs-Balcom, PhD, of the University at Buffalo.



Source: Eurekalert

