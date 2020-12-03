medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Poor Physical Health a Major Barrier for Job Seekers with Serious Mental Health Problems

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 12, 2020 at 11:08 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Job seekers with serious mental health problems are more likely to perceive their physical health as a major barrier to employment, according to a Rutgers study.
Poor Physical Health a Major Barrier for Job Seekers with Serious Mental Health Problems
Poor Physical Health a Major Barrier for Job Seekers with Serious Mental Health Problems

"The study underscores the urgent need for integrated mental health and physical health care for people with serious mental illness, especially those with long-term, chronic conditions," said lead author Ni Gao, an associate professor at Rutgers School of Health Professions.


"Without addressing physical health problems, people with serious mental illness will continue to experience more health problems and diseases and do not seek employment that could improve their quality of life."

About 11.4 million U.S. adults have a serious mental illness -- such as schizophrenia, anxiety, major depression and bipolar disorder -- and up to 90 percent are unemployed, with about three million that are dependent on public assistance, including Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Insurance.

Chronic unemployment is a major concern since it can exasperate stress, anxiety, depression and cardiovascular disease and reduce access to the care they need to manage their physical and mental conditions.

The goal of the Rutgers study, published in The Journal of Vocational Rehabilitation, was to better understand how a person's perception of their mental and physical health affects job seeking. The study was funded by a grant by the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Researchers met over one year with 162 people with serious mental illness living in supportive housing programs. At each meeting, they assessed the participants' physical health and employment-related activities, such as the number of applications submitted, interviews they had gone to, job offers that were made and what these individuals identified as their barrier to getting a job.

Almost half of the participants had a high school diploma and 27 percent were college-educated. About 60 percent had not been employed during the previous five years, but all expressed a desire to seek employment when enrolled in the study.

In each of the monthly check-ins, 11 to 26 percent of the participants reported that their long-term physical health conditions -- such as diabetes, chronic pain and obesity -- prevented them from job seeking versus zero to 2 percent who reported barriers due to long-term mental illness, such as lack of energy in job seeking due to depression or anxiety symptoms.

According to Gao, people with serious mental illness often do not receive the same physical care as the general public for many reasons, such as lack access to high-quality and affordable health care, and physical health problems of this population often being under-recognized and under-treated by health care providers.

"Studies have shown that the life expectancy of people with serious mental illness may be reduced by up to 25 years compared with the general population, but that employment may be one of key elements to improving and maintaining both their mental health and physical health. Employment increases their resources for better living conditions and access to quality health care, promotes positive self-identity and peer respect," said Gao. "These are people who are unemployed despite having a desire to work."

Therefore, the integration of mental health, physical health and vocational rehabilitation for this underserved group deserve public attention, she said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Ways to De-stress Your Mind

Chronic stress is bad for physical and mental health. Get best tips on how to de-stress and get on the path to live a healthy and balanced life.

Occupational Hearing Loss

Noise-Induced hearing loss is one of the major avoidable causes of hearing loss and is also one of the major occupational hazards.

Managing Stress during Economic Recession

It is imperative to manage stress during economic recession. Look at the positive side; it is always followed by economic prosperity. So why worry!

Workplace Dress Codes Need to be Revised for Employees With Disabilities

Did you know a company's rules about workplace dress codes could negatively influence some people living with disabilities?

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Personality Disorder

Personality disorder is a type of mental illness that can strain relationships at work or home, but the cause of this is still unknown.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderReiki-A Holistic Healing MethodAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Flowers And What They Mean To UsHealth Insurance - IndiaWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Mental Health - Neurosis vs PsychosisPersonality DisorderAcute Coronary Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

World Kidney Day - It is Time for Prevention

One Avocado a Day can Boost Focus and Attention in Obese People

Sleepless Babies are More Likely to Become Anxious Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive