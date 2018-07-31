medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Poor Mental Health Costliest Forms of Sickness for U.S. Economy : Study

by Rishika Gupta on  July 31, 2018 at 6:10 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A few bad days associated with mental health may be causing U.S. economy billions of dollars, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in The Review of Regional Studies journal.
Poor Mental Health Costliest Forms of Sickness for U.S. Economy : Study
Poor Mental Health Costliest Forms of Sickness for U.S. Economy : Study

Poor mental health ranks as one of the costliest forms of sickness for U.S. workers and may sap billions of dollars from the country's income growth.

In an analysis of economic and demographic data from 2008 to 2014, the researchers found that a single extra poor mental health day in a month was associated with a 1.84 percent drop in the per capita real income growth rate, resulting in $53 billion less total income each year, said Stephan Goetz, professor of agricultural and regional economics, Penn State, and director of the Northeast Regional Center for Rural Development.

"This starts to give us an idea of what the gain could be, if we did spend more money to help people with poor mental health," said Goetz, who worked with Meri Davlasheridze, assistant professor and economist, Texas A&M University at Galveston and Yicheol Han, postdoctoral scholar in agricultural economics, sociology and education, Penn State.

Poor mental health days refer to days when people describe their mental health as not good and could include conditions such as depression, anxiety, stress and problems with emotions, according to the researchers, who report their findings in a current issue of the Review of Regional Studies. The measure does not include diagnosed mental illnesses.

To give some sense of the size of the problem, the researchers added that the global economic cost of mental illness is expected to be more than $16 trillion over the next 20 years, which is more than the cost of any other non-communicable disease.

The effect is stronger in rural counties, which tend to be poorer than urban counties. A poor mental health day in rural counties was associated with a reduction of 2.3 percent in income growth, compared with only a .87 percent reduction in urban counties.

"That's an interesting finding in itself, too, because poorer counties already have so many factors going against them," said Goetz. "If poor mental health days have a bigger impact in these poorer counties, it suggests that they would have an even harder time keeping up with the wealthy counties."

Urban counties might have more resources for people struggling with poor mental health and conditions, according to Goetz. These communities typically have more mental treatment facilities, as well.

"We think this difference between urban and rural counties might exist because of the better services that are available for the mentally distressed in the urban counties, which are typically the wealthier counties," he said. "In an urban county, you might have a mental health center, you may have more resources to tap into to help get you through the bad days, and there may be more mental health professionals. In a rural area, you're less likely to have access to those types of resources."

The researchers suggest that investing in mental health resources may be one way of lowering the economic costs of poor mental health, particularly in the harder-hit rural counties.

Goetz cautioned that the period covered in the study was a particularly tumultuous time for the U.S. economy and could have an effect on the findings. To further test the effect of poor mental health days on income growth, he suggested researchers study the relationship over longer time periods and under different economic conditions.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Can Mental Health Apps Lead to Overdiagnosis?

Can Mental Health Apps Lead to Overdiagnosis?

Mental health apps convey two dominant messages that almost everyone has some type of mental health problem and that individuals can easily manage those problems by using an app. Apps also encouraged frequent usage and promoted personal ...

'Maternal Mental Health' - Ebook Released

'Maternal Mental Health' - Ebook Released

Newly released ebook on maternal mental health can create a better idea on mental health issues during and after pregnancy that is often ignored by mothers as well as medical professionals which can negatively affect the child's growth and ...

Youth With Mental Health Complaints Prefer Patient-centered Approaches

Youth With Mental Health Complaints Prefer Patient-centered Approaches

Youth report improved wellbeing as result of tailored mental health services at the First Episode Mood and Anxiety Program (FEMAP) and reported that the benefits involve being empowered by feelings of self-acceptance.

'Gaming Disorder' is a Mental Health Condition: WHO

'Gaming Disorder' is a Mental Health Condition: WHO

Millions of people are suffering from 'gaming disorder', a clinical condition and only health professionals who are properly trained can help treat the disorder, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by food and water contamination, resulting in ...

 Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria is a rare inherited condition characterized by increased levels of the amino acid ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...