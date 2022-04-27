About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Poor Diet Linked to Increased Diabetes Risk

by Hannah Joy on April 27, 2022 at 12:02 PM
A poor diet, irrespective of genetic risk factors, can increase the risk of diabetes by 30 percent, reveals a new study.

Genetic risk factors and diet quality are independently associated with type 2 diabetes; a healthy diet is linked to lower diabetes risk across all levels of genetic risk.

That𠏋 the conclusion of a study of more than 35,000 US adults published in PLOS Medicine by Jordi Merino of Massachusetts General Hospital, US, and colleagues.

Both genetic and lifestyle factors are known to contribute to individual susceptibility to type 2 diabetes.

Previous studies have shown that adherence to a healthy lifestyle is associated with reduced risk of type 2 diabetes across genetic profiles, but whether genetic profiles, in part, interact with lifestyle factors was unclear.
Low Diet Quality May Up Diabetes Risk

In the new study, researchers analyzed data from three extensive cohort studies, including 35,759 U.S. health professionals followed for 902,386 person-years of follow-up. The team found that, irrespective of genetic risk, a low diet quality, as compared to high diet quality, was associated with a 30% increased risk of type 2 diabetes (Pinteraction=0.69).

The relative risk of type 2 diabetes was 1.29 (95% CI 1.25-1.32, P<0.001) per standard deviation increase in the global polygenic score𤤖ne measure of genetic risk㻡nd was 1.13 (1.09-1.17, P<0.001) per 10-unit decrease in Alternate Healthy Eating Index, a measure of diet quality.

The joint association of low diet quality and increased genetic risk was similar to the sum of the risk for each factor alone (Pinteraction =0.30), further supporting independent associations.

That said, one limitation of the study was that the cohort sampling might not necessarily generalize to other populations.

Merino adds, 孏his study provided evidence that the risk of type 2 diabetes attributed to increased genetic risk and low diet quality is similar to the sum of the risks associated with each factor alone. Such knowledge could serve to inform and design future strategies to advance the prevention of diabetes.�



Source: Eurekalert
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
World Malaria Day 2022 — "Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives"
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
