Poor COVID-19 Response Leads to Many Preventable Deaths in US

Over the past nine months, the US witnessed an alarming jolt of vulnerability and anguish, as the pandemic wrought immense suffering and confusion in a country that only last year topped an international ranking of epidemic preparedness, said the report.With more than 217,000 lives lost, the US turned a global crisis into a devastating tragedy, said the report.Even with the dramatic recent appearance of new Covid-19 waves globally, the abject failures of US government policies and crisis messaging persist, said the report.The US presently is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,404,743 and 223,000, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.Source: IANS