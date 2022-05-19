Pollution Poses an Existential Threat: Report by Lancet

Impact Of Pollution

Need for Intervention

Pollution is found to be still responsible for a staggering 9 million premature deaths per year - one in six deaths worldwide — an estimated 45 million deaths from 2015 through 2019.Overall, the 9 million pollution-related deaths each year are nearly(about 6.247 million as of May 6, 2022, according to WHO) and are greater than all deaths in 2019 due to war and terrorism, AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and drug/alcohol use combined as stated by the report.Despite ongoing efforts by committed individuals, groups, and national governments, the updated report shows little progress has been made against pollution in most low and middle-income countries (wealthy countries have shown a steady decrease in pollution deaths).Moreover, the modern pollution — the result of industrialization (especially due to lead) and urbanization remains the leading cause of mortality, thereby requiring urgent interventions.The report thereby necessitates the, especially among vulnerable populations."A globally supported, formal science-policy interface can inform interventions, influence research and guide aid funding. In addition, a massive, rapid transition away from all fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy can be an effective strategy for preventing pollution and slowing climate change, thus achieving a double benefit for planetary health," as concluded the report.Source: Medindia