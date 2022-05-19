About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Pollution Poses an Existential Threat: Report by Lancet

by Karishma Abhishek on May 19, 2022 at 9:18 AM
Font : A-A+

Pollution Poses an Existential Threat: Report by Lancet

Estimates of the health burden attributable to traditional and modern forms of pollution and the necessary measures to protect public health have been compiled by a newly updated report "Pollution and Health: A Global Public Health Crisis" by The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health 2022, published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal.

The 2017 Lancet Commission on pollution and health has regarded pollution as the world's largest environmental risk factor for disease and premature death, as it poses an existential threat to human and planetary health.

Study Says Air Pollution Led to 1,00,000 Premature Deaths

Study Says Air Pollution Led to 1,00,000 Premature Deaths

In cities in South Asia, the growth in the number of people dying prematurely from exposure to air pollution was most elevated, stated a new report.
Advertisement


The rates of pollution were associated with poverty, underdevelopment, industrialization, and economic progress. Moreover, the number of annual deaths due to pollution has not been found to be decreased since 2015.

Impact Of Pollution

Pollution is found to be still responsible for a staggering 9 million premature deaths per year - one in six deaths worldwide — an estimated 45 million deaths from 2015 through 2019.
Forecasting The Pollution from Cooking Emissions – Here’s How

Forecasting The Pollution from Cooking Emissions – Here’s How

The molecules emitted during cooking that slow down the break-up of organic aerosols will help in predicting pollution.
Advertisement

Overall, the 9 million pollution-related deaths each year are nearly 50% greater than all the deaths worldwide to date due to COVID-19 (about 6.247 million as of May 6, 2022, according to WHO) and are greater than all deaths in 2019 due to war and terrorism, AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and drug/alcohol use combined as stated by the report.

Despite ongoing efforts by committed individuals, groups, and national governments, the updated report shows little progress has been made against pollution in most low and middle-income countries (wealthy countries have shown a steady decrease in pollution deaths).

Moreover, the modern pollution — the result of industrialization (especially due to lead) and urbanization remains the leading cause of mortality, thereby requiring urgent interventions.

Need for Intervention

The report thereby necessitates the need for adequate quality and integrated surveillance to document the progress of ambient air quality management and weigh the risks posed by the silent epidemic of pollution, , especially among vulnerable populations.

"A globally supported, formal science-policy interface can inform interventions, influence research and guide aid funding. In addition, a massive, rapid transition away from all fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy can be an effective strategy for preventing pollution and slowing climate change, thus achieving a double benefit for planetary health," as concluded the report.

Source: Medindia
Air Pollution: Washing Laundry Releases Million Tonnes of Microfibers

Air Pollution: Washing Laundry Releases Million Tonnes of Microfibers

One simple way to reduce air pollution is to change the way you dry your laundry.
Advertisement

Living Near Noise Pollution Linked to Higher Heart Attack Risk

Living Near Noise Pollution Linked to Higher Heart Attack Risk

Individuals experiencing increased noise levels from cars, trains, or planes were more likely to suffer a heart attack than individuals living in quieter areas.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
View all
Recommended Reading
Anal WartsAnal Warts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anal Warts Pollution 

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Noscaphene (Noscapine) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Indian Medical Journals Sanatogen Color Blindness Calculator Find a Hospital Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close