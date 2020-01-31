medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Poliovirus Holds Promise as Cancer Vaccine

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 31, 2020 at 2:46 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Modified version of poliovirus appears to have applicability for pediatric brain tumors when used as part of a cancer vaccine, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications.
Poliovirus Holds Promise as Cancer Vaccine
Poliovirus Holds Promise as Cancer Vaccine

In preclinical studies using mice and human cancer cells, an injection of the modified poliovirus vector instigated an immune response that homed in on mutated cancer cells that predominate in diffuse midline glioma (DMG) tumors. The cancer strikes children and is universally deadly.

Show Full Article


The researchers described how a polio-rhinovirus chimera (PVSRIPO), modified to express a mutate tumor antigen found in DMG, is able to infect and induce the activity of dendritic cells.

Dendritic cells prime tumor antigen-specific T-cells to migrate to the tumor site, attack tumor cells, delay tumor growth and enhance survival in animal tumor models. But their activity can be difficult to control.

"Polioviruses have several advantages for generating antigen-specific CD8 T-cells as a potential cancer vaccine vector," said senior author Matthias Gromeier, M.D., who developed the poliovirus-based therapy as a member of Duke's Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center.

"They have naturally evolved to have a relationship with the human immune system, activating dendritic cells, inducing CD8 T-cell immunity and eliciting inflammation. As a result, they lack interference with innate or adaptive immunity."

Gromeier said the vaccine approach continues to be tested with the goal of initiating a phase 1 clinical trial.

"We are hopeful that this approach could be tested as a potential therapy for DMG tumors, which exact a terrible burden on children and their families," Gromeier said.

In addition to Gromeier, study authors Mubeen M. Mosaheb, Elena Y. Dobrikova, Michael C. Brown, Yuanfan Yang, Jana Cable, Hideho Okada, Smita K. Nair, Darell D. Bigner and David M. Ashley.

The work received support from the Public Health Service (R01 NS108773, F32 CA224593), a Defeat DIPG Research Grant and the V Foundation.

Authors Gromeier, Dobrikova, Brown, Nair, Bigner and Ashley are co-inventors of intellectual property for the PVSRIPO therapy that was licensed to Istari Oncology.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Poliomyelitis

Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyPoliomyelitisCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtVaccination for ChildrenCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Quitting Smoking can Reduce Risk of Lung Cancer

Coronavirus Outbreak: Simple Safety Tips You Need to Know While Traveling Abroad

Accident and Trauma Care
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive