Polio Virus Detected in India

by Colleen Fleiss on June 17, 2022 at 11:29 PM
Polio Virus Detected in India

In gutter waters in Kolkata, germs of the polio virus have been detected.

According to the state public health department sources, the virus was detected in the gutter waters in the congested Metiabruz area that comes under Number 15 borough of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Reemergence of Polio Virus In India

"The authorities conduct regular tests of gutter waters in different pockets in Kolkata, and recently, the germs of poliovirus have been detected from the gutter waters in the Metiabruz area. An emergency meeting was conducted in Kolkata soon after that, which was attended by Eastern Indian representatives of the WHO. It was decided to conduct thorough surveillance in the area to identify whether there is any child with immune-deficiency syndromes. At the same time, stress will be given on arrest of open defecation and vaccination," a senior health department official said.

Poliomyelitis

Poliomyelitis


Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible
Similarly, all the state-run medical colleges and hospitals have been instructed to conduct stool tests on all immunity deficit children admitted there.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Polio

Quiz on Polio


Polio was one of the dreaded diseases that left its victims paralyzed and disabled for life. Test your knowledge on this condition, which hopefully will soon be history!
National Polio Immunization Drive Launched

National Polio Immunization Drive Launched


The National Polio Immunization Drive for 2022 has been launched by Union Health Minister. The immunization drive will be organised on Sunday.
First Polio Case Detected in Israel

First Polio Case Detected in Israel


In Jerusalem, the first case of polio since 1989 was detected in a 4-year-old child. The child was not vaccinated as part of the routine vaccinations.
