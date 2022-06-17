Polio Virus Detected in India

In gutter waters in Kolkata, germs of the polio virus have been detected.



According to the state public health department sources, the virus was detected in the gutter waters in the congested Metiabruz area that comes under Number 15 borough of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Reemergence of Polio Virus In India

"The authorities conduct regular tests of gutter waters in different pockets in Kolkata, and recently, the germs of poliovirus have been detected from the gutter waters in the Metiabruz area. An emergency meeting was conducted in Kolkata soon after that, which was attended by Eastern Indian representatives of the WHO. It was decided to conduct thorough surveillance in the area to identify whether there is any child with immune-deficiency syndromes. At the same time, stress will be given on arrest of open defecation and vaccination," a senior health department official said.