Polio Sub-National Immunization Day 2022

On June 19, in 11 states and UTs, the first Sub-National Immunization Day for 2022 for administering Polio vaccine drops will be conducted.
The states and UTs for the Polio vaccine campaign will include Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
During the campaign, around 3.9 crore children under five years of age are targeted to be given polio drops through booths, house-to-house, mobile and transit teams.
Sub-National Immunization DayThe lessons learned and systems created under the National Polio Programme are being used to strengthen routine immunization and achieve more than 90% full immunization coverage.
State Governments and organizations like WHO, UNICEF, Rotary International and other partners have played a significant role in polio eradication and in improving routine immunization initiatives, the Ministry said.
India and ten other countries in the South-East Asia Region of WHO was certified polio-free on March 27, 2014. The last case of polio in the country was reported from Howrah, West Bengal, on January 13, 2011.
Source: IANS