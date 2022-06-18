Polio Sub-National Immunization Day 2022

Sub-National Immunization Day

To provide additional protection to children, the Union Government has also introduced the injectable Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine into its routine immunization program.The lessons learned and systems created under the National Polio Programme are being used to strengthen routine immunization and achieve more than 90% full immunization coverage.State Governments and organizations like WHO, UNICEF, Rotary International and other partners have played a significant role in polio eradication and in improving routine immunization initiatives, the Ministry said.India and ten other countries in the South-East Asia Region of WHO was certified polio-free on March 27, 2014. The last case of polio in the country was reported from Howrah, West Bengal, on January 13, 2011.Source: IANS