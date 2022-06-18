About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Polio Sub-National Immunization Day 2022

by Colleen Fleiss on June 18, 2022 at 10:27 PM
On June 19, in 11 states and UTs, the first Sub-National Immunization Day for 2022 for administering Polio vaccine drops will be conducted.

The states and UTs for the Polio vaccine campaign will include Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible
During the campaign, around 3.9 crore children under five years of age are targeted to be given polio drops through booths, house-to-house, mobile and transit teams.

To provide additional protection to children, the Union Government has also introduced the injectable Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine into its routine immunization program.

Sub-National Immunization Day

The lessons learned and systems created under the National Polio Programme are being used to strengthen routine immunization and achieve more than 90% full immunization coverage.
Polio was one of the dreaded diseases that left its victims paralyzed and disabled for life. Test your knowledge on this condition, which hopefully will soon be history!
State Governments and organizations like WHO, UNICEF, Rotary International and other partners have played a significant role in polio eradication and in improving routine immunization initiatives, the Ministry said.

India and ten other countries in the South-East Asia Region of WHO was certified polio-free on March 27, 2014. The last case of polio in the country was reported from Howrah, West Bengal, on January 13, 2011.

Source: IANS
In gutter waters in Kolkata, germs of the polio virus have been detected. It was way back in 2011 that a polio-affected victim was detected in Howrah district.
In Israeli cities, traces of the poliovirus have been identified in sewage samples. Polio virus is seeing a resurgence in many countries.
