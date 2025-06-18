About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Point-of-Care Revolution: India’s Bold Push to End Tuberculosis by 2030

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Jun 18 2025 1:22 PM

India leads a diagnostic revolution to eliminate TB by 2030.

People need to be able to get vaccines, tests, and medicines easily, on time, and in a way that prioritizes their needs. These tools should protect people’s rights, not take them away—this was the message shared by Tariro Kutadza, a TB rights defender from Zimbabwe, before the Asia Pacific Conferences on Diagnostics and AIDS (2025) (1 Trusted Source
India's 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign

Go to source).

TB: Catch It Before It Spreads

Former WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan emphasized that up to 50% of TB cases are asymptomatic, evading symptom-based screenings. The need for advanced screening was highlighted by India's TB Prevalence Survey (2019–2021), which revealed that 43% of TB cases would have gone unnoticed without X-rays.


India’s Diagnostic Makeover

India shifted its approach to tuberculosis by screening all members of high-risk groups, not just those who had symptoms, and providing molecular testing up front with instruments like the battery-operated, portable Truenat test. Dr. Urvashi B. Singh, Deputy DG, Central TB Division, declared that this strategy is revolutionary.


100-Day Campaign, 120 Million Screened

AI-powered X-rays and Truenat were used in mobile "Nikshay Vahan" vans in 347 districts during India's 100-day mega campaign, which ran from December 2024 to March 2025. As a result, a significant public health advance was made: 285,000 asymptomatic TB cases were identified and treated (2 Trusted Source
The Role of Point-of-Care Testing to Improve Acute Care and Health Care Services

Go to source).


Truenat: Made in India, Trusted Worldwide!

Truenat was created by Molbio Diagnostics and is currently utilized in more than 82 nations. Molbio co-founder Sriram Natarajan stated, "We built Truenat for the grassroots." It helps with pandemic preparedness by detecting 26 pathogens, initially for tuberculosis.

Although there are tools, underuse is still an issue. According to Dr. Sarabjit Chadha of FIND, "the majority of devices are only used 10%-30% of their capacity." At the point of need, diagnostics must not only be available but also completely functional.

With the 2030 TB elimination deadline approaching, a people-centered and science-driven strategy is essential. From the lab to the last mile, India’s approach offers a strong model that other countries can adapt and follow.

“Take Technology to the People—Only Then Can We Defeat TB.”
References:
  1. India’s 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign - (https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2081662)
  2. The Role of Point-of-Care Testing to Improve Acute Care and Health Care Services - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10905651/)


Source-Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare

