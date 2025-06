Point-of-Care Revolution: India’s Bold Push to End Tuberculosis by 2030

India leads a diagnostic revolution to eliminate TB by 2030.

India's 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign



Did You Know?

Over 285,000 hidden TB cases found in just 100 days using smart screening! #tuberculosis #truenat #tbdetection #endtb #medindia’

TB: Catch It Before It Spreads

India’s Diagnostic Makeover

100-Day Campaign, 120 Million Screened

The Role of Point-of-Care Testing to Improve Acute Care and Health Care Services



Truenat: Made in India, Trusted Worldwide!

“Take Technology to the People—Only Then Can We Defeat TB.”

People need to be able to get vaccines, tests, and medicines easily, on time, and in a way that prioritizes their needs. These tools should protect people’s rights, not take them away—this was the message shared by, before the).emphasized that up to, evading symptom-based screenings. Thewas highlighted by India's TB Prevalence Survey (2019–2021), which revealed thatIndia shifted its approach to tuberculosis by screening all members of, not just those who had symptoms, and providing molecular testing up front with instruments like the, Deputy DG, Central TB Division, declared that this strategy is revolutionary.AI-powered X-rays and Truenat were used in mobilevans induring India's 100-day mega campaign, which. As a result, a significant public health advance was made:).was created by Molbio Diagnostics and is currently utilized in more than 82 nations. Molbio co-founder Sriram Natarajan stated,It helps with pandemic preparedness by detecting, initially for tuberculosis.Although there are tools, underuse is still an issue. According toof FIND, "the majority of devices areof their capacity." At the point of need, diagnostics must not only be available but also completely functional.With the 2030 TB elimination deadline approaching, a people-centered and science-driven strategy is essential. From the lab to the last mile, India’s approach offers a strong model that other countries can adapt and follow.Source-Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare