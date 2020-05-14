Pneumonia in Children: Fresh Insights

Dr. Florin and colleagues evaluated 477 children, ages 3 months to 18 years, who presented to the emergency department with signs and symptoms of lower respiratory tract infection. Researchers examined the predictive value of biomarkers in relation to complications of community-acquired pneumonia, as well as more common indicators of disease severity and requirements for hospitalization, such as use of intravenous fluids, supplemental oxygen, positive pressure ventilation and broadening of antibiotics.
‘C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin, both of which have been associated with severe disease in adults, may be useful in identifying the most severe outcomes in children with community-acquired pneumonia.’
"In our study we looked at community-acquired pneumonia severity more broadly than most previous studies, focusing on both interventions and diagnoses that required hospitalization," says Dr. Florin.
"Although not associated with the full spectrum of disease severity, we found elevated CRP and procalcitonin levels in children with complicated pneumonia, empyema requiring chest drainage, positive-pressure ventilation, sepsis and receipt of vasoactive infusions. However, we saw only a small number of children with these severe outcomes, so cannot make definitive conclusions. More research is needed to validate our findings."
Source: Eurekalert