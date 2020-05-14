by Colleen Fleiss on  May 14, 2020 at 1:39 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pneumonia in Children: Fresh Insights
In children with community-acquired pneumonia, indicators of infection response do not help predict severity, stated study published in Pediatrics. The blood biomarkers include white blood cell count, absolute neutrophil count, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin.

"Accurate assessment of disease severity is essential to clinical decision-making, and currently there are no validated prognostic tools to assist with this determination for children with community-acquired pneumonia," says lead author Todd Florin, MD, MSCE, pediatric emergency medicine physician at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "While in our study we found that conventionally measured biomarkers do not generally predict illness severity, CRP and procalcitonin may be helpful in ruling out the most severe outcomes of community-acquired pneumonia in children."

Dr. Florin and colleagues evaluated 477 children, ages 3 months to 18 years, who presented to the emergency department with signs and symptoms of lower respiratory tract infection. Researchers examined the predictive value of biomarkers in relation to complications of community-acquired pneumonia, as well as more common indicators of disease severity and requirements for hospitalization, such as use of intravenous fluids, supplemental oxygen, positive pressure ventilation and broadening of antibiotics.


"In our study we looked at community-acquired pneumonia severity more broadly than most previous studies, focusing on both interventions and diagnoses that required hospitalization," says Dr. Florin.

"Although not associated with the full spectrum of disease severity, we found elevated CRP and procalcitonin levels in children with complicated pneumonia, empyema requiring chest drainage, positive-pressure ventilation, sepsis and receipt of vasoactive infusions. However, we saw only a small number of children with these severe outcomes, so cannot make definitive conclusions. More research is needed to validate our findings."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Pneumonia
Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.
READ MORE
Quiz on Pneumonia
Pneumonia is a serious respiratory tract infection that is often life-threatening in the elderly, children or those with reduced immunity. See how much you know about pneumonia by taking this ...
READ MORE
Arthritis Drug Tocilizumab Presents Promise for COVID-19 Pneumonia Treatment
Tocilizumab, the drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis might also have therapeutic value for COVID-19 patients who have developed or at high risk of developing serious lung damage from SARS-CoV-2 infections.
READ MORE
Pneumonia in Elderly Linked to Mortality Risk
Many elderly patients fail to accurately assess their risk of pneumonia. Pneumonia is a common lung infection that can be life-threatening, especially in elderly people.
READ MORE
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.
READ MORE
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.
READ MORE
Legionnaires’ disease
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria. The infection is likely to spread when people inhale tiny water droplets containing the bacteria.
READ MORE
Q Fever
Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects some animals and is passed on to humans due to inhalation of infected air particles.
READ MORE
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen levels and lung inflammation that could progress to respiratory failure.
READ MORE
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infection is usually mild and self-limiting but symptoms may be severe in young children, the elderly and those with a weak immunity.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Hib VaccinePneumoniaQ FeverSilicosisRespiratory Distress SyndromeCough Symptom EvaluationLegionnaires’ diseaseRSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children