About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

PM 2.5 Affects Maternal Health and Fetal Development

by Dr. Navapriya S on Nov 30 2024 12:18 PM

Exposure to PM2.5 can modify histones, disrupting inflammation control and increasing pregnancy risks.

PM 2.5 Affects Maternal Health and Fetal Development
Pregnant women exposed to fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) have changed immunological responses that can result in unfavorable birth outcomes.
The study highlights the health risks of PM2.5 exposure for expectant mothers and is the first to conduct a single-cell analysis of the link between PM2.5 and maternal and fetal health (1 Trusted Source
Impact of air pollution exposure on cytokines and histone modification profiles at single-cell levels during pregnancy

Go to source).

Air Pollution - Pollutants - Health Effect - Efforts to Reduce
Air Pollution - Pollutants - Health Effect - Efforts to Reduce
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
Understanding the biological mechanisms by which PM2.5 exposure impacts pregnancy, maternal health, and fetal development has advanced significantly as a result of this work.

Its innovative methodology is a significant advancement in examining immunological responses to environmental exposures, said corresponding author Kari Nadeau, John Rock Professor of Climate and Population Studies and Chair of the Department of Environmental Health.

Previous research has found associations between exposure to PM2.5 and maternal and child health complications including preeclampsia, low birth weight, and developmental delays in early childhood.

Air Pollution can Affect Success of IVF Fertility Treatment
Air Pollution can Affect Success of IVF Fertility Treatment
Air pollution and infertility: Air pollution can reduce the chances of having a baby with in vitro fertilization (IVF) by 40 percent.
To understand these associations on a cellular level, the researchers used air quality data collected by the Environmental Protection Agency to calculate study participants’ average PM2.5 exposure.

Participants were both non-pregnant women and 20-week pregnant women. The researchers then used an innovative technology to understand how pollution modified the DNA of participants’ cells.

Advertisement
Household Air Pollution Linked to Gestational Diabetes
Household Air Pollution Linked to Gestational Diabetes
Exposure to household air pollution has been linked to a higher risk of gestational diabetes, potentially impacting maternal health and pregnancy outcomes.
Within each cell, they were able to map changes to histones, the proteins that help control the release of cytokines—proteins that help control inflammation in the body and that can affect pregnancy.

The study found that PM2.5 exposure can influence the histone profiles of pregnant women, disrupting the normal balance of cytokine genes and leading to increased inflammation in both women and fetuses. In pregnant women, this increase in inflammation can correspond with adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Advertisement
Air Pollution Linked to Depression in Adolescents
Air Pollution Linked to Depression in Adolescents
Teenagers who live in highly polluted areas are at greater risk for experiencing depressive symptoms over time than those who live in areas with lower levels.
“Our findings highlight the importance of minimizing air pollution exposure in pregnant women to protect maternal and fetal health,” said co-author Youn Soo Jung, research associate in the Department of Environmental Health.

“Policy interventions to improve air quality, as well as clinical guidelines to help pregnant women reduce their exposure to pollution, could directly impact reducing pregnancy complications.”

Reference:
  1. Impact of air pollution exposure on cytokines and histone modification profiles at single-cell levels during pregnancy - (https:www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adp5227)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement