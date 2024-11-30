PM 2.5 Affects Maternal Health and Fetal Development

Exposure to PM2.5 can modify histones, disrupting inflammation control and increasing pregnancy risks.

Pregnant womenThe study highlights the health risks of PM2.5 exposure for expectant mothers and is the first to conduct a single-cell analysis of the link between PM2.5 and maternal and fetal health ().Understanding thehas advanced significantly as a result of this work.Its innovative methodology is a significant advancement in examining immunological responses to environmental exposures, said corresponding author Kari Nadeau, John Rock Professor of Climate and Population Studies and Chair of the Department of Environmental Health.Previous research has found associations between exposure to PM2.5 and maternal and childTocollected by the Environmental Protection Agency to calculate study participants’ average PM2.5 exposure.Participants were both non-pregnant women and 20-week pregnant women. The researchers then used an innovative technology to understand how pollution modified the DNA of participants’ cells.Within each cell, they were able toThe study found that PM2.5 exposure can influence the histone profiles of pregnant women,. In pregnant women, this increase in inflammation can correspond with adverse pregnancy outcomes.“Our findings highlight the,” said co-author Youn Soo Jung, research associate in the Department of Environmental Health.“Policy interventions to improve air quality, as well as clinical guidelines to help pregnant women reduce their exposure to pollution, could directly impact reducing pregnancy complications.”Source-Eurekalert