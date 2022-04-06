About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
PM Narendra Modi to Participate in 'Save Soil Movement'

by Colleen Fleiss on June 4, 2022 at 11:48 PM
World Environment Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate in the 'Save Soil Movement' and 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement.'

In the first half, Modi will address the gathering at the 'Save Soil Movement' programme at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?

World Environment Day observed on 5th June, calls for a global action to celebrate, protect and restore our planet Earth.
Advertisement


'Save Soil Movement' is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it. The movement was started by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in March 2022.

He had embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. June 5 marks the 75th day. The Prime Minister's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of soil in India," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday.
Quiz on Global Warming

The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it.
Advertisement

Later in the second half, the Prime Minister will launch the global initiative 'LiFE Movement' via video conferencing.

This was a call originally made by Prime Minister Modi at the high-level ministerial segment at the climate change Conference of Parties (COP26) at Glasgow in November 2021 as a mantra to combat rising global warming.

The idea promotes an environment conscious lifestyle that focuses on "mindful and deliberate utilisation" instead of "mindless and destructive consumption".

The programme will also witness participation of Bill Gates, co-chairman, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Lord Nicholas Stern, climate economist; Cass Sunstein, author of Nudge Theory; Aniruddha Dasgupta, CEO and president, World Resources Institute; Inger Andersen, UNEP global head; Achim Steiner, UNDP global head and David Malpass, World Bank president, among others, the PMO statement said.

Source: IANS
Health and Environmental Risks of Microplastics

Researchers are investigating the risks of microplastics, using lessons learned from nanotoxicology.
Advertisement

