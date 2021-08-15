by Colleen Fleiss on  August 15, 2021 at 12:54 PM Indian Health News
PM Narendra Modi Lauds COVID Warriors in Independence Day Speech
On the occasion of country's 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the health workers 'deserve to be worshipped'.

This was Modi's eighth address to the nation on Independence Day since 2014. "There is no dearth of political will in taking up reforms. Today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India. The world is a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance," the Prime Minister said.

Lauding the efforts of the health scientists, doctors and paramedical staff for their role in combating the pandemic, PM Modi said, "During the coronavirus global pandemic, our doctors, our nurses, our paramedical staff, scientists engaged in making vaccines, citizens engaged in the fight, they all deserve to be worshipped."


During his Independence Day speech, Modi praised India's mass vaccination drive against Covid-19 and said, "Today we can proudly say that the world's largest vaccination program is going on in our country. More than 54 crore people have been vaccinated, an online system like CoWin, digital certificate giving system is attracting the world."

The Prime Minister said, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and now 'Sabka Prayas' is important in our journey of building the Aatmanirbhar Bharat of our dreams. Our goal is to develop a nation where we not only have world-class infrastructure but also move ahead with the mantra of 'Minimum government, maximum governance."

Source: IANS

