PM Modi Urges Nation to Eat Mindfully and Fight Obesity on World Liver Day

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 19 2025 7:29 PM

Boost liver health with a balanced diet: low fat, less sugar, more fiber, and plenty of hydration.

On the occasion of World Liver Day 2025, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi issued a heartfelt appeal to the nation, encouraging citizens to embrace mindful eating habits and take proactive steps toward healthier living. His message, shared on social media platform X, emphasized the power of small, consistent lifestyle changes—like reducing oil consumption—to improve health outcomes and tackle the growing obesity crisis in India. ()
The Prime Minister’s remarks came in response to a post by Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda, who called attention to the importance of liver health and the rising prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and obesity-related conditions in the country.

In his post, Prime Minister Modi stated: “Commendable effort to mark #WorldLiverDay with a call for mindful eating and healthier living. Small steps like reducing oil intake can make a big difference. Together, let’s build a fitter, healthier India by raising awareness about obesity. #StopObesity”

"Food is Medicine" Call Amidst Rising Liver Disease Concerns

The Prime Minister’s message aligns with this year’s World Liver Day theme, “Food is Medicine,” which underscores the vital connection between nutrition and liver health. With liver diseases such as NAFLD and cirrhosis on the rise—often linked to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating—experts have stressed the need for national awareness campaigns and lifestyle interventions.

Medical professionals welcomed the Prime Minister’s statement, noting that government-led advocacy plays a crucial role in driving behavior change. Dr. Anjali Mehta, a Delhi-based hepatologist, commented, “The Prime Minister’s words resonate deeply, especially at a time when obesity and related liver diseases are affecting even young adults. His focus on mindful eating is both timely and essential.”

India faces a mounting public health challenge, with urbanization, processed foods, and physical inactivity contributing to lifestyle diseases. According to recent data, over 135 million Indians are estimated to be obese, with many at risk of developing liver-related conditions without any alcohol consumption.

As World Liver Day shines a spotlight on preventive health, the Prime Minister’s message serves as a rallying cry for citizens to take charge of their well-being. By adopting simple practices—like cutting down on excessive oil, sugar, and processed foods, and incorporating exercise and sleep into daily routines—India can move toward a healthier, fitter future.

The government’s commitment to a "Swasth Bharat" (Healthy India) continues to find strong footing in such nationwide observances, reinforcing the message that good health begins with informed choices—and that the first step is often found on our plates.

Source-Medindia
